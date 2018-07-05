A pair of bear cubs with boundless energy didn’t mind the crowds.

Wild way to spend Canada Day

PHOTOS and VIDEO from Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s annual Canada Day open house.

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society held its annual Canada Day open house Sunday.

Humans filed through with donations to get a look at their fellow species at the shelter off Telkwa High Road north of Smithers.

The cougar lounged in the sun, the lynx shied away from the crowds and stayed in the shade of its enclosure, but the bears made sure to put on a show. The cubs all arrived this year and had bundles of energy to climb and roll around in their enclosure.

Also spotted were moose, deer, otters and more going through rehabilitation. A cabin was also set up to show screenings of the shelter’s own show on Animal Planet, Wild Bear Rescue, which just started its second season.

 

Some young visitors marvel at the variety of guinea pigs at the Northern Lights Wildlife shelter.

