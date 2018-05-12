Standing under the words “fly like an eagle” written in Witsuwit’en. (Contributed photo)

We are Witset

Photos from the name celebration in Witset May 5.

Witset celebrated its name and identity last Saturday.

Formerly called Moricetown, named after a priest not known to be friendly to Wet’suwet’en traditions, the community’s name now means something akin to “first” or “the people of the first village.”

Speakers at the festivities included Chief Henry Alfred, Coun. Des McKinnon on behalf of the travelling elected Chief Victor Jim, Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach, and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen. Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson also arrived to join in the celebration.

Children provided the music with violins and a prayer sang in Witsuwit’en by Amanda Lewis’s language class.

There was also a fundraising barbecue to send Grades 5-7 to the legislature in Victoria at the end of May, BINGO, and kids’ activities like a bouncy castle and colouring of t-shirts that read “We are Witset.”

The children also defeated the adults at a fun game of tug-of-war.

Families took the opportunity to take photos in front of a pair of handmade wings with the words “fly like an eagle” written in Witsuwit’en. The entire school contributed a feather for the wings, and images for the t-shirts. Stephanie Alfred’s design was chosen.

 

Violin group providing some musical entertainment.

Hereditary Chief Henry Alfred was a special guest of the name celebration.

Jumping skills like a ninja turtle help in the sack race. Contributed photos

Adding some colour to the We are Witset shirt.

Previous story
Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral
Next story
Ground-breaking

Just Posted

Record Bulkley River flooding forecast

Warm weather with very high snowpacks have models showing a one-in-100-year flood.

We are Witset

Photos from the name celebration in Witset May 5.

Public input sought on caribou protection

All feedback gathered will help to inform the provincial caribou recovery program.

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

WANTED: Peepchuk still not found

Lane Steven Peepchuk has not been arrested as reported by RCMP media relations.

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun

Province’s renaming of B.C. park in Secwepemc gets lost in translation

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.

Shakila Zareen hopes to continue advocating for diplomatic pressure to reduce gender-based violence

Most Read