Ways to reach wellbriety

Plenty to do listed by Lorraine to reach your whole person.

Just a quick comment: I do receive notices of upcoming events but, if possible, I need them early. My deadline is Friday, the week before the paper comes out, for example today, March 1, I am writing about anything that will happen after March 6 when the paper is delivered. I love and appreciate hearing from all of you and I do feel bad when it is too late to put your notice in the paper.

The encouragement I receive on my “walk” spurs me on. I did reach Osoyoos Feb. 24 with 2,140 steps to apply to my next place, Salmo, a Village of 1,141 people (2016 census), 2,440 km in area located in the Salmo River Valley, surrounded by the Selkirk Mountain Range. The mayor is Diana Lockwood.

The Smithers Alternate Film Society will be presenting March 17 Edge of the Knife (Canada), the first feature film spoken only in dialects of the Haida language. March 31st will be Woman at War (Iceland), an off-beat intelligent film that tackles urgent global issues with humour as well as a satisfying sense of justice.

A new word to me “wellbriety,” a concept that initially goes beyond the ideas of sobriety and wellness to define what is best for a naturally-balanced, whole person each of us seeks to become. Check out: The Red Road to Wellbriety in the Native American Way – coyhispublishing.com/store.php/products/red-road-to-wellbriety. Also check out: qualitysoberliving.com

Another word that a person stressed to me when we spoke on political issues – “Accountability.” The dictionary says responsible: required to account for one’s conduct. A good word right now.

A reminder: a hands-on training session and Q&A with Samantha Bosscher (Primary Care Nurse, Smithers Community Health Services) and Chris Blois (HIV Educator, Positive Living) Learn to recognize the signs of an opiod overdose and receive hands-on training in how to respond, including administering Naloxone. Monday, March 18, 7 p.m. Smithers Public Library. This session is a partnership between the Library, Northern Health, Positive Living North and sponsored by Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation.

One more reminder: Beginner Bridge Lessons with Dennis Lee, six lessons for beginners starting March 19, 1–3 p.m. and then every Tuesday and Friday for three weeks. Cost $60 fully refunded if you attend all of the lessons. Open for all ages. Call 250-847-9273 or 250-845-9126 to register or for more information.

With spring approaching check out Northern Homestead, newsletter@northernhomestead.com. This is a blog about urban homesteading in a cold climate. They write about growing, raising, preserving and preparing our own real food. I planted potatoes, carrots, lettuce, swiss chard in containers set on my patio. The mouse got to my potatoes leaving me with enough for one meal. They were really cute little furry ones but I will use a sturdier container this year.

Something I read: The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion.

Closing with: obsequious – marked by or exhibiting a fawning attentiveness.

