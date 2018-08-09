The annual Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre water fight with Smithers volunteer firefighters took place last Thursday when almost 100 kids took on a small group of firefighters behind the pool.
It’s hard to say who won the fight but there is no doubt that everyone had a great time.
Facility manager Tamara Gillis wanted to thank the laddermen for their time and energy in helping the youngsters have such a great time. The annual event was part of one of many activities that have been available to youngsters at the facility.
