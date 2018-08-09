Tom Best photo

Water fight!

PHOTOS from big water fight with firefighters and youngsters at Bulkley Valley Pool and Rec Centre.

The annual Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre water fight with Smithers volunteer firefighters took place last Thursday when almost 100 kids took on a small group of firefighters behind the pool.

It’s hard to say who won the fight but there is no doubt that everyone had a great time.

Facility manager Tamara Gillis wanted to thank the laddermen for their time and energy in helping the youngsters have such a great time. The annual event was part of one of many activities that have been available to youngsters at the facility.

See more photos of the fun at interior-news.com.

sports@interior-news.com

 

The firefighters adjusted the force of their hoses but it was still a lot of water coming at you. Tom Best photo

The firefighters must have been doing some recruiting. Looks like they understand the importance of early engagement. Besides, squirting your buddies with a real fire hose is FUN! Tom Best photo

The annual water fight was part of activities at the BV Pool and recreation centre. Tom Best photo

Some youngsters started to get creative in approaching their quarry. Tom Best photo

It wasn’t just the kids who had a good time. Tom Best photo

Previous story
Postmen collecting donations for people impacted by Telegraph Creek wildfires

Just Posted

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

UPDATE: Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires merge overnight

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if road is compromised

Water fight!

PHOTOS from big water fight with firefighters and youngsters at Bulkley Valley Pool and Rec Centre.

Shadowing enlightens crime author

Author J.G. Toews reads from her novel at Smithers library.

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for Telkwa

Watering lawns, trees, flowers and vegetables is now limited to once a week.

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Still in red $1.3 billion, next year’s rate increase not yet known

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Violation tickets start at $1,450 but can add up quickly if an unlawful flame starts a wildfire

Most Read