PHOTOS from big water fight with firefighters and youngsters at Bulkley Valley Pool and Rec Centre.

The annual Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre water fight with Smithers volunteer firefighters took place last Thursday when almost 100 kids took on a small group of firefighters behind the pool.

It’s hard to say who won the fight but there is no doubt that everyone had a great time.

Facility manager Tamara Gillis wanted to thank the laddermen for their time and energy in helping the youngsters have such a great time. The annual event was part of one of many activities that have been available to youngsters at the facility.

See more photos of the fun at interior-news.com.

The firefighters adjusted the force of their hoses but it was still a lot of water coming at you. Tom Best photo

The firefighters must have been doing some recruiting. Looks like they understand the importance of early engagement. Besides, squirting your buddies with a real fire hose is FUN! Tom Best photo

The annual water fight was part of activities at the BV Pool and recreation centre. Tom Best photo

Some youngsters started to get creative in approaching their quarry. Tom Best photo