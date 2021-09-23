New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

Walnut Park hosts open house to brand new school Sept. 18 in Smithers

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

By Deb Meissner

 

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

New Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers was officially “opened” on Saturday (Sept. 18) (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko retires
Next story
Smile cookie campaign raises $3.2K for Salvation Army

Just Posted

A pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rotary Park is open for walk-ins for first and second doses of vaccine until 6 p.m. (Deb Meissner photo)
Smithers pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic open until 6 p.m. today for walk-ins at Rotary Park

Smithers Local Health Area recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 12 and 18. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New Smithers COVID-19 cases down, infection rate remains high

A two-vehicle collision at the corner of Hwy 16 and Queen Street is currently under investigation. (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE: Hwy 16-Queen Street collision caused by driver running red light

Steelheads Captain Randall Groot looks on at a puck which would bounce just short of a goal in the second period of their Jan. 5 match against the Prince Rupert Rampagein 2020 before the remainder of the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Steelheads bow out of CIHL season