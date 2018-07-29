Walking life’s trails with great company

Brenda gets nervous when company’s coming, until company’s here.

Brenda Mallory

I was nervous. I should not have been that way but I was.

Why? I had company coming! My lifestyle precludes the company thing. It wasn’t like it was a group of strangers about to invade my rustic paradise. It was my brother and sister-in-law for heaven sake. Wisely and kindly they told me not to worry about my cabin in the woods or my garden. The dogs are OK with them.

A necessary plan came into play for the two-day visit since I do not have accommodation for people, so they stayed at The Creamery B&B. From all accounts it is a beautiful place. What next? We went to the bakery at the Midway gathering with good friends who made another part of the visit a pleasure.

After a bike ride along our country roads we gathered in my garden to have a good visit (no, I did not ride a bike). We threw out some memories just to make sure we were all on the same page. The company went back to the B&B for a wee nap. Dinner as you can imagine was looming on the horizon. Off we went to Smithers to have a grand Mexican dinner at La Cantina down by the tracks.

What a unique place that is! Good food and great service. My company kindly paid for dinner which included another friend. Great conversation. Throw in a few laughs and by golly that nervous feeling slipped away into a very comfortable place. It comes down to that most people are accepting of how others live or think. Just like it should be in my estimation.

I know some of you are in the throws of preparation for summer visitors. I have seen you with a cart load of snack foods and stuff for a barbecue. Most of you seem quite excited about the impending visit. You don’t look nervous. Maybe you have done all this before.

You know I can tell you right up front that my visit with my older brother and sister-in-law was one of those pleasant experiences in my life. As we get older the more happiness we have from day to day makes our trip along life’s trails easier.

Enjoy your summer events with friends and family. Relax, don’t be nervous. You can tell me all about it when you call 250-846-5095 or email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Public transportation, public well-being

Just Posted

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Public transportation, public well-being

Roy talks to the new Smithers & District Transit manager about how our transit has grown.

Jonathan Dieleman sets Canadian swim record

Quick’s Dieleman set a new Canadian record in the 100 breaststroke by over 12 seconds.

Michelle Christine brings cross-country comedy tour to Smithers

Ajax, Ontario native travelled across the country by motorcycle while making a documentary.

Crime reading time at library

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake

The BC Wildfire service is currently responding to a new fire approximately… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Public transportation, public well-being

    Roy talks to the new Smithers & District Transit manager about how our transit has grown.

  • Walking life’s trails with great company

    Brenda gets nervous when company’s coming, until company’s here.