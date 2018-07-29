Walking life’s trails with great company

I was nervous. I should not have been that way but I was.

Why? I had company coming! My lifestyle precludes the company thing. It wasn’t like it was a group of strangers about to invade my rustic paradise. It was my brother and sister-in-law for heaven sake. Wisely and kindly they told me not to worry about my cabin in the woods or my garden. The dogs are OK with them.

A necessary plan came into play for the two-day visit since I do not have accommodation for people, so they stayed at The Creamery B&B. From all accounts it is a beautiful place. What next? We went to the bakery at the Midway gathering with good friends who made another part of the visit a pleasure.

After a bike ride along our country roads we gathered in my garden to have a good visit (no, I did not ride a bike). We threw out some memories just to make sure we were all on the same page. The company went back to the B&B for a wee nap. Dinner as you can imagine was looming on the horizon. Off we went to Smithers to have a grand Mexican dinner at La Cantina down by the tracks.

What a unique place that is! Good food and great service. My company kindly paid for dinner which included another friend. Great conversation. Throw in a few laughs and by golly that nervous feeling slipped away into a very comfortable place. It comes down to that most people are accepting of how others live or think. Just like it should be in my estimation.

I know some of you are in the throws of preparation for summer visitors. I have seen you with a cart load of snack foods and stuff for a barbecue. Most of you seem quite excited about the impending visit. You don’t look nervous. Maybe you have done all this before.

You know I can tell you right up front that my visit with my older brother and sister-in-law was one of those pleasant experiences in my life. As we get older the more happiness we have from day to day makes our trip along life’s trails easier.

Enjoy your summer events with friends and family. Relax, don't be nervous.