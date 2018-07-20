Walk to Witset part of Shared Histories celebration

Last week I reported on walking across Canada. Having rechecked actual distances from Victoria, B.C. to Halifax, Nova Scotia: 5,591.62 km, and then finding out that it takes 1,320 steps to walk one kilometre, a total of 7,380,938.4 steps to make the journey.

At first I was dismayed, but then I felt determination take over and darn anyway I have already begun so I shall continue this walk. Maybe some of you may want to walk with me? We could report on what we see along the way, using Google to show places we walk past like we were actually there.

At the Smithers Library: a two-day science extravaganza with Science World & H.R. MacMillan Space Centre! A super chance to be a scientist, experiment, ask questions and get to tinker away. You can attend just one event or come to both, no registration is required. This all happens on Wednesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 26. Wednesday times are 1–2:30 p.m. with Machine-O-Vation, an opportunity to try out some interactive experiments and design and build a useful device with science innovator Darryl Hutcheon. On Thursday you will be able to have some hands on fun with Coding, Robotics and Circuits. There are two workshop times to choose from: 9-10:30 a.m. and another from 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. For more information call the Library: 250-847-3043 or contact@smitherslibrary.ca.

Talking about walking, here is something to mark on your calendar: Sept. 8 there will be a celebration of the book launch for Shared Histories. Part of the celebration will be a “Walk to Witset.” This is a fairly doable walk of 34 km (44,880 steps) starting at 8 a.m. that morning. The walk will begin from the parking lot next to the A&W, symbolic as this used to be called Indian Town where a small native community used to live before 1920. Once arriving in Witset there will be a Feast at 5 p.m. Keep checking on Mayor Taylor Bachrach’s Facebook page for updates.

Two things also on that Facebook page you can watch council meetings every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. One more thing I saw was a plan for a Smithers Band Revival. Any age, any instrument. Text 250-719-4276 for more information.

Lawnchair Lounge Music Series is starting up, Fridays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Bovill Square. July 20 will be two musical presentations: Maskell & Friends Jazz and Local Vocals. July 27 is still to be announced. Aug. 3 is Whiskey Rose, followed by Cabin Fever. I also understand Frozen North Ice Cream will be on site as well, their ice cream is delicious.

Closing with: After all my talk about walking across Canada I will have to use the word of the week: gumption – common sense, horse sense, enterprise, initiative. A word to refer to the kind of courage or get-up-and-go that makes undertaking difficult things possible.