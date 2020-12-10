Vintage tractor collector seeks photos for Fall Fair display

John Boonstra is putting together his annual montage of historical valley agricultural work

John Boonstra is well-known in the Bulkley Valley for his collection of vintage tractors and their inclusion annually in the Fall Fair.

Along with the tractors themselves, Boonstra puts together a display of photographs and stories of people and their tractors working in earlier times.

The work of putting that display together is currently underway and Boonstra is looking for submissions. He said he would like to borrow photographs and gather historical information from anybody who is willing to participate.

Interested parties can mail their submissions to John Boonstra, 20479 Yellowhead Hwy, Telkwa B.C., V0J 2X2. He also said he would be happy to pick them up with a call to 250-846-5202.

