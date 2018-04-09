Videos from Schnai Day

A pair of videos on one skier who didn’t make it across the water, and a mayor who did.

Schnai Day is probably the funnest way to end a ski season.

Dozens lined up for the chance to speed down the spring snow into a waiting pond. Some hydro-glided across, most sunk into the freezing water and hoped the two men in wetsuits could get them out as fast as possible.

One of the few to make it was Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach. Dodging snowballs on his way down, he picked up enough speed and kept his skis at just the right angle to plow through to the end relatively dry.

Others were not so lucky, but an enthused crowd of hundreds lining the pit, on the hill and watching from the lodge patio sheered them on.