VIDEO: Rare footage of Smithers in 1959 featured in train tour video

8mm film converted to video shows Vernon to Prince Rupert by train and Rupert to Vancouver by ship

The train station in Smithers pulls into view in a 1959 video of a train trip from Vernon to Prince Rupert. (Screen shot)

Once again, our friend Francois Arsenault, a Vernon videographer has dug up a wonderful 8mm film that features Smithers in 1959 and converted it to video. He thanks Richard Heggs for submitting the footage.

Arsenault submitted the following description:

In 1959, Vernon resident Richard “Dick” Heggs was a young man about a year into his first job with CN Rail. He decided to take a trip on the train and document his journey around BC in a journey he called “the triangle tour.”

He traveled from Vernon to Kamloops, Jasper Alberta, Prince George, Smithers and Prince Rupert before boarding the SS Canadian Prince for the sail down to Vancouver and finally the return to Vernon.

He covered some 3000 kilometres over what was likely a solid week of adventurous travel.

There’s much to see in this long 37-minute reel and worth the watch, but below are a few timestamps of interest:

11:30 – Train pulls into Prince George

14:45 – Hudson Bay Mountain comes into view

15:00 – Train pulls into Smithers

19:20 – Train pulls into Prince Rupert

Enjoy!



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter