VIDEO and PHOTOS: Hazelton Pioneer Day

Kids play on a bouncy castle; A child holds onto a balloon; The day also offered activities like a mock firefighter course for children; A volleyball pitch was also available. (Trevor Hewitt photos)

Hazelton held its 46th annual Pioneer Day on August 10.

Shortly before noon the village kicked off the day with an opening ceremony, followed by a parade featuring various floats, from those made by local businesses and individuals to the Village of Hazelton’s well-known float.

The day also featured various street vendors, live music, a bouncy castle for kids and other activities and games throughout the day — including a busy volleyball pitch.

There was also a “Junior Firefighter” competition and an evening dance at the Hazelton Community Centre.


