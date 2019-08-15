VIDEO and PHOTOS: Hazelton Pioneer Day

Hazelton held its 46th annual Pioneer Day on August 10.
Shortly before noon the village kicked off the day with an opening ceremony, followed by a parade featuring various floats, from those made by local businesses and individuals to the Village of Hazelton’s well-known float.
The day also featured various street vendors, live music, a bouncy castle for kids and other activities and games throughout the day — including a busy volleyball pitch.
There was also a “Junior Firefighter” competition and an evening dance at the Hazelton Community Centre.
