Victim of drunk driver speaks at Smithers Secondary School

Motivational speaker Tiana Tozer demonstrates that every action has a consequence by calling out one student, Adam, for talking during her presentation. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Students at Smithers Secondary School had a chance to listen to a two-time Paralympic medalist and her inspirational story last week.

ICBC brings motivational speakers to high school students every year ahead of graduation time to remind teenagers of the importance of making smart driving decisions. While principal Jaksun Grice was introducing Tiana Tozer, he begged students to really listen and take the message to heart because this is what keeps teachers and parents awake at night.

Tozer talked about the night she was hit by a drunk driver when she was only 20, leaving her in the hospital for months and wheelchair-bound.

It was in her third week in hospital when she realized she was never going to play rugby again or run down the basketball court. It was questionable whether she would have her leg amputated or if she would ever walk again.

“My life and everything I had planned for my life is in pieces and is as broken as my body. I’m 20 years old; just a month before I had everything going for me. And now? I don’t want to live anymore. I want to die,” she recounts.

“So for $5 worth of cheap booze, one man took away a 20-year-old’s will to live.”

It took four years and 34 reconstructive surgeries before she could walk again.

She reminded students that every action has a consequence.

“Sometimes the choices we make when we are young hurt the people we love the most.”

Tozer also touched on being an advocate for people with disabilities.

“We are all human beings and we have so much in common, yet everyone wants to relate to what is different about me. My disability is the least interesting thing about me: I’ve been in three war zones, I’ve played on men’s teams, I have five national championships, I have won in the men’s divisions — that gives me six championships.

“We all have so much in common, I don’t understand why everyone is so focused on our differences,” she said.

In a press release from ICBC, it said every year during graduation season there are about 410 crashes involving youth that result in 80 injuries in northern B.C