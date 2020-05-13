As if on cue, tulips gifted by the Dutch embassy to mark the 75th anniversary of Europe’s liberation bloomed at Bulkley Valley Christian School on VE Day. (Contributed photo)

Tulips bloom on cue at BV Christian School

The Dutch Embassy gifted bulbs to 1,100 schools across Canada in 2019 to mark 75 years since VE Day

As if on an intentional schedule, tulips planted last November at Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) bloomed on VE Day.

The flowers were a gift from the Dutch embassy to commemorate the liberation of the Netherlands by Canadian forces at the end of the Second World War.

On Nov. 7, 2019, in a special ceremony attended by 80 to 100 people from the local Dutch community, a number of dignitaries and representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion, Smithers Sea Cadets (Babine 204), RCMP and Office of the Wet’suwet’en, the bulbs were planted.

READ MORE: Smithers celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Netherlands liberation

“They are a reminder of hope, a celebration of life and a beautiful remembrance of the lives lost and our time of remembering back in November,” said Tom Grasmeyer, BVCS director of development.

The Netherlands has been gifting tulips to Canada for 76 years. Last year on the special 75th anniversary, the embassy included 1,100 schools across the country in the gift including BVCS and Smithers Secondary.

Every year in May the national capital region is awash with more than one million of the colourful flowers. The Canadian Tulip Festival, the largest of its kind in the world attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country and around the globe.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Students and seniors stay connected amid pandemic

Just Posted

Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Officials confirm that there was no contamination of a nearby body of water.

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Tahltan stay the course, ask non-resident hunters to keep out of traditional territory

Request comes despite province’s easing of recreational restrictions

Nisga’a Nation and government mark 20th anniversary of landmark treaty

The Nisga’a Final Agreement is the first modern treaty in British Columbia

Guidelines for recreational fishing expected this week

Travel bans will challenge businesses in fisheries already hurt by low stocks

B.C. tackles dormant oil and gas wells for COVID-19 industry jobs

Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Still no federal wage subsidy as Northwest Regional Airport passenger numbers nosedive

April passengers down over 90 per cent compared to same month last year

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Most Read