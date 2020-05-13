Tulips bloom on cue at BV Christian School

The Dutch Embassy gifted bulbs to 1,100 schools across Canada in 2019 to mark 75 years since VE Day

As if on an intentional schedule, tulips planted last November at Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) bloomed on VE Day.

The flowers were a gift from the Dutch embassy to commemorate the liberation of the Netherlands by Canadian forces at the end of the Second World War.

On Nov. 7, 2019, in a special ceremony attended by 80 to 100 people from the local Dutch community, a number of dignitaries and representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion, Smithers Sea Cadets (Babine 204), RCMP and Office of the Wet’suwet’en, the bulbs were planted.

“They are a reminder of hope, a celebration of life and a beautiful remembrance of the lives lost and our time of remembering back in November,” said Tom Grasmeyer, BVCS director of development.

The Netherlands has been gifting tulips to Canada for 76 years. Last year on the special 75th anniversary, the embassy included 1,100 schools across the country in the gift including BVCS and Smithers Secondary.

Every year in May the national capital region is awash with more than one million of the colourful flowers. The Canadian Tulip Festival, the largest of its kind in the world attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country and around the globe.



