Trying to keep busy during the cold

I have only 4,288 more steps to reach Lethbridge, next stop is Taber, 69,536 steps away. I must admit that with this past week of freezing cold I have tried to just stay home and catch up with my “UFO’s”, short for “Un Finished Objects”, as in several crochet projects that need to be finished. Plus, a great book I am totally involved with and also listening to another Book on Tape that I am working through. Have kept busy, just not a lot of walking.

The Bulkley Valley Christian School are extending an invitation to seniors to join them for their regular High School Choir class for the spring semester. You will be singing a blend of sacred and secular choral pieces in a variety of styles. The semester begins January 27 and continues until May 8, singing three times a week all of February, March and April, class times: Mondays 12:57 – 1:57 pm, Wednesdays 8:45 – 9:45am and Thursdays 11:04am – 12:14pm. There will be a year-end concert. To sign up: 250-847-4238.

Winter 2020 – Smithers Alternate Film Society, two in February: February 2: Official Secrets (UK/USA) PG. Based on the true case of Katherine Gun, a translator working for the British Security Services who leaked a secret memo exposing an illegal spying operation by the United States. February 16: Pain and Glory (Spain) PG. A story of memory and creation, youth and its loss.

New word for 2020: microcations – quicker vacations in backyard destinations that save time, money and reduce the environmental impact of travel. What a long weekend would look like?

Saturday, February 1. at the Legion, doors open at 6pm, show starts 6:30 with the Valley Youth Fiddlers, then a short family dance with Marian Rose and at 7:30 the group Bon Debarras will begin with Francophone culture and music. Bon Debarras is composed of Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Veronique Plasse. Check out bon debarras-home/facebook. Tickets $25/adult, $15/student, at Mountain Eagle Books. This show is presented in partnership with AFFNO, Canadian Parents for French and Association Parent-Eleve de Smithers.

Wednesday, February 5 at the Della Herman Theatre: Atlantic String Machine. An award-wining, genre-jumping five-person string ensemble. The evening opens with a special dance presentation by local dancer Katie Wertz. For more on Atlantic String Machine check out: https://atlanticstringmachine.com or Atlantic String Machine Facebook event link. Doors open 7pm, show starts at 7:30pm.Tickets: $28 / adult, $23 / senior, $15/ student available at Mountain Eagle Books.

Saturday February 1, Round Lake Dinner and Coffee House: a Korean Dinner ($15) prepared by Quick Eats starting at 6pm. Reserve your meal: Judy (text) 250-877-1090 or phone 250-846-5296. At 7:30pm music ($5) featuring Pull My Finger as well as Eric Anderson. Don’t forget your inside shoes please.

Call for Artists, Gallery submissions due by January 31. Smithers Art Gallery, Information and Application at www.smithersart.org. Exhibition dates: June 2020 – June 2021. info@smithersart.org, phone: 250-847-3898.

Closing with: chilblain – an inflammatory swelling or sore caused by exposure (as of the feet or hand)