Trial of the century – 19th century

Métis icon Louis Riel gets another day in court thanks to Bulkley Valley Christian Law 12 class.

Over 130 years after the trial and execution of Canadian and Métis historical figure Louis Riel, the Bulkley Valley Christian School’s Law 12 class put him back on the stand in the Smithers courthouse.

The mock trial included appearances by Prime Minister John A. Macdonald, British general Sir Frederick Middleton, the ghost of Sir Thomas Scott, and Métis revolutionary Gabriel Dumont, as well as Riel himself.

Charged with treason against the Canadian government for his involvement in the North-West Rebellion, this time around Riel was declared not guilty and acquitted by the jury due to his American citizenship.

Louis Riel (Leona VanWeerthuizen) speaking to one of his defense lawyers (Lexa Steenhof). (Cassidy Muir photo)

Chief Poundmaker (Jake Groot) takes the stand as a defense witness. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Witnesses for the defense from left to right: Chief Poundmaker (Jake Groot), Chief Big Bear (Nathan Vandenberg), and Gabriel Dumont (Hannah Boonstra). Cassidy Muir photo

Marguerite Riel (Sarah McDonough) takes the stand in defense of her husband, Louis Riel. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Louis Riel (Leona VanWeerthuizen) takes the stand to give his testimony. Cassidy Muir photo

Witnesses for the Crown. From left to right: Thomas Scott (Amy Olynyk), John A Macdonald (Shannon Stuart), and Frederick Middleton (Phina Kindrat). (Cassidy Muir photo)