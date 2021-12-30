Top 10 community and A&E stories of 2021

Continued from page 15

Alex Cuba nominated for another Grammy award

Smithers’ Alex Cuba has racked up another Grammy Award nomination.

When the 2022 Grammy ceremony rolls around on Jan. 31, Cuba’s album Mendó will be up for Best Latin Pop Album.

“Very happy and proud with this nomination,” Cuba said on social media. “I feel very inspired to continue representing quality and integrity in music as an independent musician.”

It is Cuba’s fourth Grammy nomination.

The title of the album is a afro Cuban word that means, “substance of the soul.”

In addition to his four Grammy nominations (all for Best Latin Pop Album in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2022), Cuba has been nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards, four of which he won.

In 2010, he took home the Best New Artist Latin Grammy. That same year, he was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Album, but did not win.

In 2012, his song “Toma mi Vida” won best tropical song. The next year, he won Best Short Form Music Video for “Eres Tú” and in 2015 his album Healer was the Best Singer-Songwriter album.

Town Council recognizes Adam Kingsmill for War Amps work

Former Smithereen Adam Kingsmill was honoured by the Town of Smithers with a certificate of recognition Dec. 30 for his work with War Amps of Canada.

Kingsmill is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP), and through his role as a safety ambassador, warns kids about the dangers in their play environments.

Kingsmill lost his right leg at the age of two when he ran into the path of a riding lawn mower.

He is a strong advocate of The War Amps PLAYSAFE message and shares his story to alert other kids in his community and across Canada about the importance of playing safe.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill and Coun. Lorne Benson made the presentation outside Town Holiday during the Christmas holidays.

“It was an honour to be able to present the certificate of appreciation to Adam.” Atrill said.

“Despite the trauma of losing his leg in early childhood, Adam rose to be a role model to other amputees and Smithers is proud of the contributions he has made.”

Kingsmill currently makes his home in Calgary, Alta, where he is a member of Canada’s National Men’s Para Hockey Team.

Tenure application reveals filming details of Netflix production The Mother

A Great Lakes Productions application to the B.C. government for a temporary licence in Smithers reveals details of the filming activities currently taking place for the Netflix production The Mother in the area.

The Filming Activity Letter accompanying the application describes the production as a “feature length film that will be released on the Netflix platform and is being directed by Niki Caro (Mulan, Whale Rider) and starring Jennifer Lopez. This film would be under the title Action/Thriller with the logline; When her violent past catches up with her, a woman in hiding from her criminal ex must work with a CIA agent to save the daughter she gave up for adoption years earlier.”

Three filming locations in the Smithers area are identified. These are: Opal Mine (between 10 and 11 kilometre markers on McDonell Lake Road, Microwave Ridge (off the Telkwa River Forest Road) and The Prairie (atop Hudson Bay Mountain).

There is also a potential trained caribou and wolves may be used in the filming as well as artificial snow, atmospheric smoke, firearms and explosives including “det cord, black powder, sand and potentially a little gas and small charge boxes in the show to create a snow explosion.”

Finally, it notes the production will work with the Wet’suwet’en to mitigate environmental impacts and return in the spring of 2022 to make any necessary reparations.

Members of the unit started arriving in Smithers late October, early November, with actual filming commencing Nov. 7.

In a related story, after filming began; Jennifer Lopez comes to Smithers

Reports of Jennifer Lopez sightings in Smithers may not be unfounded.

The popular singer, actress, producer and dancer is currently filming a new Netflix thriller called The Mother with filming locations in the Lower Mainland and the Bulkley Valley.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce has confirmed a crew is in the area as of this week, although local filming has not yet commenced. The Interior News has not been able to officially verify if the star has actually set foot in town.

Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill said it is huge for Smithers in a number of ways whenever big productions like this come to town.

“First of all, it’s a project and it brings people and work and money, but it also brings a nice boost to the community culture,” she said. “It’s something people get excited about, it’s not something we have every day. It does bring a little pizzazz into the every day and I think I enjoy that part as much as many other people do.”

“It’s the fact that we have mountains close to amenities,” she said. “There’s a key timing ratio there that’s really important because it is a business and the time that’s spent transporting people matters because it takes time away from the actual production time.

“Also, I have heard it from the production office here again this year that people just feel really welcomed here. So, while it feels exciting to us, that transmits into a welcome to the people who are working and it’s appreciated.”

In terms of tourism, Atrill said there is no way to determine quantitatively what it means financially to the town, but it certainly does not hurt the valley’s reputation.

The Mother is primarily in production in the Lower Mainland with Vancouver playing the role of New York City. The First Nation community of Seabird Island, just east of Agassiz will also make an appearance in the movie.

Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter from dangerous assailants.

According to the entertainment website IMDB, filming is scheduled to be completed Jan. 28, 2022, with a release date sometime later in the year.

The film also stars Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.

Alex Cuba drops new album digitally Friday May 21 (file photo)

Canadian goaltender Adam Kingsmill made his World Championships debut in the 8-0 victory over South Korea in the Czech Republic. (Parahockey photo)

Aerial view of the staging area at the fall fairgrounds in Smithers for the Netflix movie The Mother. (Eric Becker photo)