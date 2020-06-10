Time to play

Top: Six year old Vanessa (top) enjoys being able to play at the playground on Turner Way again after the Town of Smithers opened it again. Signs are posted to encourage social distancing and town staff will regularly disinfect the play equipment. Bottom: Two year old Valerie and her four year old brother Matej swing at the park on Turner Way on Friday morning. (Marisca Bakker photos) Two year old Valerie and her four year old brother Matej swing at the park on Turner Way on Friday morning. (Marisca Bakker photo)

By Marisca Bakker

Town of Smithers reopens playgrounds