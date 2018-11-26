Time spent with cats is never wasted

It’s a curious thing how some weeks come together as far as these columns are concerned. This week I was inundated with images of sweet furry animals that have a place in the hearts of so many. Those of us on the elderly side of things find our constant companion could be a cat or a dog.

Just yesterday I heard from a relative who lives far away from me but she did tell me she would be so lonely if wasn’t for her little dog Hershey. Just a few minutes ago I heard from a friend who lives in Alberta. She has a cat who last year was not well but now Neddy the cat is doing so much better and their cuddle time continues.

I don’t know if you saw the clip on the news. It was about a man and his dog who were setting out on a road trip. The dog is suffering with bone cancer so the journey together was planned. Now, that is devotion.

As you know I have three old dogs and a cat. I could not imagine my day starting out with no expectations of something new to see or chase. Of course I do very little of the chasing stuff.

I remember my mother when she lived in a very nice home. Only problem was that she felt so alone. We solved the problem with a little dog. My mother was delighted with her companion. They walked and played together for a couple years. My mother died so Tammy the dog was given to another lonely person. Worked out fine.

Another part of this story is that I hear some places where seniors go to live that they are told they cannot have any animals. Now I can understand not wanting a big dog in a seniors place, but why not a small dog or a cat?

I finally arrived at the topic I wanted to share, which is cats. I know, I know, there are some out there who cannot stand cats. I suggest if that is you, don’t get one; but if you are feeling lonely, don’t get out much, think about a nice cat from Northwest Animal Shelter. Just last night I said to my old dump cat Scruffy, I said, “not many people have a cat as special as you.” The point is that you could have one. You don’t even have to go to the dump to find it.

Here’s a few quotes to consider:

“I am fond of pigs. Dogs look up to us, cats look down on us. Pigs treat us as equals.” –Winston Churchill

“In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods. They have not forgotten it.” –Terry Pratchett

To sum up the world of cats — “Time spent with cats is never wasted.” –Sigmund Freud

Remember you do not have to adopt a young kitty. Often the shelter will have an older cat who has been surrendered for some reason. If a dog is what you would like, the shelter will have older dogs as well. I have two adopted old dogs and one surrendered dog.

If you have any questions about the process to adopt a cat or dog, give me a call at 250-846-5095 or email me at mallory@bulkley.net.