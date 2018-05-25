Things transpiring in the Bulkley Valley

On my wall calendar May 26 is marked as Australia’s National Day of Sorry, a day of atonement for the policy that ripped an estimated 50,000 children from their Aboriginal families between 1910 to the 1970s.

Saturday, June 2 the Smithers Senior Association will hold a dinner with musical entertainment by the Pretenders as well as Sweet Harmony. Additional entertainment will be by Ted and Linda playing lovely music to listen and dance to. Doors open 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets $20 available at The Interior News or call May Campbell 250-847-1681. You do not have to be a senior to attend; bring your neighbours and friends as this promises to be a great dinner with enjoyable entertainment.

Smithers Art Gallery’s May 15 – June 16 exhibition is the “Valley Youth Show.” It will give you a glimpse inside the minds of our community youth and an opportunity to view the inspiring talents of our emerging young artists. All students in Grades 8-12 being educated in the Bulkley Valley between Hazelton and Houston were invited to contribute to this show. Gallery summer hours: Tuesday –Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (subject to change), smithersart.org, info@smithersart.org, 250-847-3898.

Since the 1960s there have been concerns about the decreasing number of animals in the Telkwa caribou herd. Established in the late 1980s a Voluntary Recreation Access Management Plan was established to assist with reducing pressure on the herd. Early 2016 a Wildlife Habitat Area was approved for the Telkwa Mountains. The Bulkley Valley Community Resources Board (BVCRB) supports and encourages this work and sponsors an online space as a central collection point for documents and maps related to this process. This summer the BVCRB will be talking with the Telkwa Coal project and are asking for questions on benefits and concerns from the general public to discuss with the company. For more information and to make a comment go to the website BVCRB.ca.

May 29, 7 – 8:30 p.m. join Friends of Wild Salmon at NWCC for the film showing UpRivers, a documentary about two watersheds and the communities that depend on them in the face of a mining boom presently under underway. Jacinda Mack from the Xat’sull and Nuxalk nations is touring with this 30-minute documentary and sharing her story. More information standforwater.org.

Closing with: transpire – to take place; go on, occur; to become known or apparent; develop; to be revealed, to come to light.