Lorraine Doiron

Things transpiring in the Bulkley Valley

Jacinda Mack from Xat’sull and Nuxalk nations is touring with documentary on mining and watersheds.

On my wall calendar May 26 is marked as Australia’s National Day of Sorry, a day of atonement for the policy that ripped an estimated 50,000 children from their Aboriginal families between 1910 to the 1970s.

Saturday, June 2 the Smithers Senior Association will hold a dinner with musical entertainment by the Pretenders as well as Sweet Harmony. Additional entertainment will be by Ted and Linda playing lovely music to listen and dance to. Doors open 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets $20 available at The Interior News or call May Campbell 250-847-1681. You do not have to be a senior to attend; bring your neighbours and friends as this promises to be a great dinner with enjoyable entertainment.

Smithers Art Gallery’s May 15 – June 16 exhibition is the “Valley Youth Show.” It will give you a glimpse inside the minds of our community youth and an opportunity to view the inspiring talents of our emerging young artists. All students in Grades 8-12 being educated in the Bulkley Valley between Hazelton and Houston were invited to contribute to this show. Gallery summer hours: Tuesday –Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (subject to change), smithersart.org, info@smithersart.org, 250-847-3898.

Since the 1960s there have been concerns about the decreasing number of animals in the Telkwa caribou herd. Established in the late 1980s a Voluntary Recreation Access Management Plan was established to assist with reducing pressure on the herd. Early 2016 a Wildlife Habitat Area was approved for the Telkwa Mountains. The Bulkley Valley Community Resources Board (BVCRB) supports and encourages this work and sponsors an online space as a central collection point for documents and maps related to this process. This summer the BVCRB will be talking with the Telkwa Coal project and are asking for questions on benefits and concerns from the general public to discuss with the company. For more information and to make a comment go to the website BVCRB.ca.

May 29, 7 – 8:30 p.m. join Friends of Wild Salmon at NWCC for the film showing UpRivers, a documentary about two watersheds and the communities that depend on them in the face of a mining boom presently under underway. Jacinda Mack from the Xat’sull and Nuxalk nations is touring with this 30-minute documentary and sharing her story. More information standforwater.org.

Closing with: transpire – to take place; go on, occur; to become known or apparent; develop; to be revealed, to come to light.

Time keeps on digitally marching
Summer sun ends birch syrup season early

Gitksan dictionary goes mobile

New app puts Gitxsan's language in people's pockets.

Victim wants women to come forward

Reporting sex assaults helps police track down criminals.

Bulkley River still dangerous

The Bulkley River has been downgraded to high streamflow advisory, and people are asked to stay off.

Missing teen reported sighted

Colten Fleury has been missing three weeks and has been spotted in New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

New 2-storey school for Smithers

VIDEO: Education Minister Rob Fleming announces $28.5-million replacement of Walnut Park Elementary.

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain's history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

'They are playing on people's sympathy and their greed'

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Military college students accused of violating Qur'an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

  Time keeps on digitally marching

    Brenda wonders what her mother would think of a world where students can't read analog clocks.

  Summer sun ends birch syrup season early

    Warm temperatures caused Kispiox Valley business to stop production of birch syrup early.

  Things transpiring in the Bulkley Valley

    Jacinda Mack from Xat'sull and Nuxalk nations is touring with documentary on mining and watersheds.

  Job opportunity

    Photos from Muheim school's Career Day.