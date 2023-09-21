The Terry Fox legacy lives on in Smithers and across Canada

In Smithers, 52 participants walked, ran, biked or otherwise ambled a course through the town

And they’re off. The ribbon is cut to start the 2023 Terry Fox Run for cancer research. (Tom Best/The Interior News)

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Terry Fox Run was held in communities across Canada.

The run, an annual event, is a cancer fundraiser, honouring the legacy of Terry Fox.

In 1980, Fox, who had lost a leg to cancer, began the Marathon of Hope with the goal of crossing Canada, running one marathon each day.

While the Marathon of Hope was halted when Fox’s cancer returned, the spirit of this journey continues today.

How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

1. Where was Terry Fox born?

a. Edmonton, Alta.

b. Port Coquitlam, B.C.

c. Toronto, Ont.

d. Vancouver, B.C.

e. Winnipeg, Man.

2. What was Terry Fox’s fundraising goal during his Marathon of Hope?

a. No goal was stated except raising awareness

b. $7,821, or $1,000 for every kilometre of the Trans-Canada Highway

c. $10 million

d. $1 for every person living in Canada at the time.

3. The Marathon of Hope was cut short when Terry Fox’s cancer returned. How far did he run?

a. 1,800 kilometres

b. 2,600 kilometres

c. 4,100 kilometres

d. 5,300 kilometres

4. Where did the Marathon of Hope begin?

a. Halifax, N.S.

b. Point Pelee, Ont.

c. St. John’s N.L.

d. Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

e. Victoria, B.C.

5. Which business did Terry Fox endorse during the Marathon of Hope?

a. Adidas

b. Ford Motor Company

c. Imperial Oil

d. Tesla

e. There were no endorsements

6. In 1984, Steve Fonyo, another Canadian runner with an artificial leg, embarked on a cross-Canada run to raise money for cancer research. What was the name of his run?

a. Across the Country

b. Journey for Lives

c. Marathon of Hope II

d. Steve’s Cancer Blaster

7. Terry Fox’s picture is being considered for a Canadian banknote. If approved, which banknote would feature his face?

a. $5

b. $10

c. $20

d. $50

e. $100

8. Rick Hansen’s 1985 Man in Motion World Tour was inspired by Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. What was the cause behind the Man in Motion World Tour?

a. Cancer research

b. Improved wheelchair design

c. Promoting an accessible and inclusive world, and finding a cure for spinal cord injury

d. Safer roads for non-motorized transportation

9. Which Canadian musician or band recorded the song Runner, a response to Terry Fox’s story?

a. Anne Murray

b. Ian Thomas

c. Rush

d. The Tragically Hip

10. Where is Terry Fox Secondary School?

a. Burnaby, B.C.

b. Ottawa, Ont.

c. Port Coquitlam, B.C.

d. Thunder Bay, Ont.

e. Winnipeg, Man.

ANSWERS

1. e. Terry Fox was born in Winnipeg in 1958. The family moved to British Columbia in 1966.

2. d. The goal of the Marathon of Hope was to raise $1 for ever Canadian. By Feb. 1, this goal had been accomplished as the fund raised $24.17 million.

3. d. The Marathon of Hope came to an end on Sept. 1, 1980, near Thunder Bay, Ont., after Fox’s cancer returned. He had run 5,373 kilometres.

4. c. The Marathon of Hope began in St. John’s N.L. on April 12, 1980. His goal was to cross Canada in his fundraising run.

5. e. During the Marathon of Hope, Adidas provided running shoes, Ford Motor Company donated a camper van and Imperial Oil contributed fuel. However, Fox rejected any requests that he endorse any products.

6. b. Steve Fonyo’s run was called Journey for Lives. The run took place over 425 days and covered 7,924 kilometres. The run raised more than $13 million. Fonyo was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1985. This title was revoked in late 2009. Fonyo died in 2022, at the age of 56.

7. a. Terry Fox is one of eight people suggested for the $5 note, replacing the image of Wilfrid Laurier. The decision of whose face will be on this note has not yet been determined.

8. c. Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion World Tour, for more than two years from 1985 to 1987, promoted creating an accessible and inclusive world and finding a cure for spinal cord injury. He travelled more than 40,000 kilometres, through 34 countries.

9. b. Ian Thomas wrote and recorded Runner, on the album of the same name, in 1981. The song was covered by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band in 1984.

10. c. Terry Fox Secondary School is in Port Coquitlam, B.C. The school was built in 1980 and the name was changed in 1986. Terry Fox attended the school and graduated in 1976.

The 2023 Terry Fox Run for cancer research raises funds for cancer research while being an opportunity for camaraderie. (Tom Best/The Interior News)

Participants sign in for the 2023 Terry Fox Run for cancer research. (Tom Best/The Interior News)