The sound of being avec ma famille

I was born into a French-Canadian family and attended a French-only school for Grade 1. My grandmother could only speak French; the rest of the family spoke both languages. Starting in Grade 2 I attended an English-only school. It did not take long for me to forget most of my French, although when my mother was alive I did make the effort to speak to her in French which she thought was funny due to my garbled French words.

Now in my advancing years, I am trying to recover my French language. A Czech proverb says, “As many languages you know, as many times you are a human being.”

Being away from “home” I used to put a French channel on the radio so that sound could be my background “music” and a feeling of being surrounded by cousins, uncles, aunties, all speaking at one time. I have often felt that the feeling one gets from one word in French, there is no one word in English that gives you the same feeling.

The BV Concert Association presents a free three-day MINE Youth Project open to participants ages 13–29, no experience necessary. Sunday, April 15, 1-4 p.m., Monday, April 16, 4:30-7:30, Tuesday, April 17, 4:30–7:30. This is an interdisciplinary project that combines dance, theatre, sound and clothing to explore fast fashion, consumerism, identity, body image and memory. To register email bvconcertassociation@gmail.com subject line MINE. You will be asked to commit to all three days. Visiting dance artists Rianne Svelnis and Kelly McInnes from Vancouver will facilitate the collaborative creation workshops. More information bvca.me.

The Ark is a very busy childcare facility offering childcare for children in the early years program 30 months to five years, and a school age program six to 11 years. They have an opening for two students to work in their childcare programs during the summer. Students must love children and have lots of energy. Position is for nine weeks, start date and wages to be determined with students. Email or fax resume to 250-846-9661, the_ark@telus.net. They are also looking for two students to work creating an arts program to run out of the Ark and to participate in other arts programs in the Bulkley Valley during the summer months.

Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. at the Library: Author Richard Van Camp will be visiting, sharing some of his writings. He is a Tlicho writer from Fort Smith, Northwest Territories and is best known for the 1996 novel The Lesser Blessed, adapted into a film by director Anita Doron in 2012. He has also published children’s books, poetry and educational graphic novels, working with the Healthy Aboriginal Network to create and edit graphic novels.

Closing with: “The same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg. It’s not about the circumstances but rather what you are made of.”

–Author unknown