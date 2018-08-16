Volunteers Colleen Crossley (left), Ann Whitford and Angie George show off some of the pink parapheralia people could buy for a donation to the Tough Enough to Wear Pink funds.

The Rodeo Club hosts BBQ for Smithers Community Cancer Care Team.

The Community Care Cancer Team provides funds for travel, medicine, and more for cancer patients.

Smithers Rodeo Club will be hosting a BBQ in front of Bulkley Valley Insurance on Friday Aug 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be selling Tough Enough to Wear Pink merchandise at the BBQ.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Smithers Community Cancer Care Team.

The Community Care Cancer Team provides funds for travel to treatment, medicine, pain control therapy and more for cancer patients in the community.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink is a campaign for rodeos and western events that promotes breast cancer awareness and fundraising for local communities.

The Rodeo Club will also have an online auction as well as a ticket raffle at the BBQ.

The draw for the raffle will be on Aug 25.

Several local businesses such as Alpine Plant World, Bulkley Valley Cleaners and more donated items to the auction.

The Sausage Factory not only donated their grill and some food to the event but will also have a staff member cook at the BBQ.

“It’s all for a good cause,” event co-organizer Robin Evans said. “It’s all for local people.”

Those interested in entering the auction should join Tuff Enough to Wear Pink Fundraiser for the Community Care Cancer Team facebook group.

Bidding on the auction will close on Thursday August 16th at 6PM. Payments can made be via etransfer to robinevans@live.ca or in cash upon pick up.

Items will be available for pickup during the BBQ or afterwards pick up will be by arrangement.

