Long-toed salamanders breed shortly after the ice comes off ponds. (Wiki-Common/Mark Thompson)

Long-toed salamanders breed shortly after the ice comes off ponds. (Wiki-Common/Mark Thompson)

The Nature Nut

Rosamund Pojar

Long-toed salamanders are on the move looking for a mate.

They breed just as the ice is melting on shallow ponds and puddles. All winter (and most of the previous year) they have been hiding underneath logs, rocks, abandoned burrows, rock piles and even in our crawl space – anywhere that is moist and cool.

When a male encounters a female, he will grasp her and rub his chin on her nose so that she will detect hormones in the secretions from his chin glands.

LAST WEEK: Lesser sandhill cranes

After a while he will swim away about one body length and deposit his spermatophore (a sac containing his sperm). The female will follow him and he guides her to pick up the sperm sac.

She will then lay her eggs and the sperm will release and fertilize the eggs. Eggs are laid singly, or in small groups, on pieces of vegetation.

Eggs hatch in two to three weeks. Larvae may take two years to mature in the north.

Somehow salamanders find their way up into our house where they get tangled in dust and cat hair. If we do not rescue them, they will gradually become dehydrated and die.

If you find one still alive, place it in a bit of water to moisten the skin and then carefully peel off the hair and dust and release the animal outside.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First Ukrainians fleeing conflict arrive in Smithers

Just Posted

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein (Smithers), Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors

And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)
Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire risk-mitigation

The RDBN has been trying to get more available seats for B.C. veterinary students since October 2021. (File photo/Houston Today)
Province doubles vet school seats

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations