The Nature Nut

Our two common species of hummingbirds are the rufous and calliope. They love being fed sugar water by humans. A mix of one part white sugar to four parts water best imitates the natural nectar they get from flowers.

Do not use honey as it can ferment and make the hummers sick. Red dye is not needed either. If the water you are using is potable for you, then it does not need to be boiled. Washing out the feeders between filling up helps to reduce the presence of molds.

Don’t be alarmed if the females suddenly stop coming to the feeder after a while. This means that they are sitting on eggs only as big as your little fingernail which can get cold very quickly.

Since the males do not help incubating the eggs (or feeding the babes), the females must stay on the nest as much as possible. They usually position their nest close to a natural source of nectar so they can pop off briefly to get some food.

Hummers should be encouraged to forage for nectar from flowers, especially by early August. There are lots of flowers still out in the alpine and subalpine meadows at this time.

When the flowers fade, the hummers get the message it is time to leave. Young birds especially may be fooled into staying longer than they should by your ‘fast-food’ feeder. It is recommended that you take the feeders down so the birds do not risk being caught out by frosts. No, they will not starve, they will leave.

Anna’s hummingbirds may visit later in the season. They are hardier than the others. However, they also should be encouraged to leave by removing feeders before nighttime frosts happen.



