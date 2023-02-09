The Bulkley Valley Tool Library is finally opening

Society hopes loaning tools will not only help home renovators, but also build community

Bulkley Valley Tool Library Society board members Christine Bruce and Nathan Kuyek show off some of the tools for rent in preparation for the grand opening Feb. 15. (Photo: Supplied)

After two years of planning, the Bulkley Valley Tool Library is opening Feb. 15.

Similar to a conventional library, members will be able to reserve and borrow tools for one to two weeks. It is not a new idea, they have popped up across the country and are a part of many metropolitan areas.

The idea to have a tool library in this neck of the woods started with a survey in early 2021.

Fifty-nine people responded, expressing interest in and support for the idea, primarily as a way to borrow tools but also for the potential to build community, Kaitlyn Bailey, president of the Bulkley Valley Tool Library Society said.

Now, the Bulkley Valley Tool Library inventory fills multiple cupboards and includes woodworking, home repair, craft, gardening and automotive tools.

There are many benefits to a tool library but at its core, it can help cut down on waste and improve accessibility to tools, Bailey said.

“A drywall lift is a perfect example of a tool that is an ideal fit for the library,” she added.

“Most people only need one for a short period of time while they are doing renovations. Through the tool library, they can borrow it and then, rather than having it collect dust in their basement, they can return it and someone else can get use out of it.”

The Bulkley Valley Tool Library includes both donated tools and new tools, which were purchased using grant funds from the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest grant program and the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako’s Grant-in-Aid program.

The tools are going to be housed at the building in Ranger Park (3736 16th Ave.).

Finding a space was one of the biggest challenges, Bailey said. When they were approached by EdGE Learning Centre with a suggestion to share a space with them, they jumped at the opportunity.

Memberships will be sold for one year, with the choice of paying between $40 and $100.

The public is invited to stop by the space to see what tools are available and get more information about the library at the grand opening Feb. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“There will be hot chocolate and prizes too,” Bailey said.