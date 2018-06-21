My nephew, (lives in Vancouver) sent an email indicating that he had sent me something for my birthday, to watch for it in the mail. Next day I was at the Post Office, received a card that said I have a package.

Thinking it must be something I ordered, I presented the card at the counter and the fellow returned with a large parcel. The box said it was a heater shipped from Amazon. Positive I had not ordered a heater, especially from Amazon, after fussing a bit at the counter the decision was that I should refuse the item and it would be sent back. I went home determined to check to see if someone had charged this item to me. Once home I opened my email and there was another note from my nephew asking if I had received the heater yet, that he had thought since it was COLD up here, I could use something like that.

Horrified, I returned to the Post Office the next day, walked straight up to the counter and asked if they remembered what happened yesterday with the package from Amazon. The fellow said hold on, went into the back of the Post Office and returned with the heater. It had not yet been sent away. I was able to breathe, sent an email to my nephew telling him this story, profusely thanking him for the gift, that it was safe in my apartment. Thank goodness for small towns and people who work here, they do take care of us!

Dragon-boating on Tyhee Lake, 4421 Tyhee Lake Road, Mondays and Thursdays, 7–8 p.m. $2 drop-in fee, life jackets and paddles provided. You are invited to come and try it out!

Second Annual Hootenanny Aug. 17, celebrating music, arts, craft beer and agriculture. Located at Hazelton Hops, also known as Bulkley Canyon, five kilometres east of New Hazelton. Early weekend pass $50 until July 15. For full program details see hazeltonhops.com. Brought to you by the Music and Agritourism Society of the Hazeltons (MASH), follow them on Facebook. More info: Laurie Gallant, 250-847-1399.

Thursday, June 21, the Smithers Library will have a table inside the Dze L K’Ant Hall with Indigenous books and facepainting, noon until 4 p.m., to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. Friday, June 22, 5–7 p.m., the Library’s 3rd Annual Campfire Cookout and Singalong at Riverside Park.

Closing with: “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” –Dr. Wayne Dyer.