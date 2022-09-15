Terry Fox Run to be held in person

Organizers still looking for some live music and more volunteers.

For the first time in two years, the Terry Fox Run will be held in person.

The last couple of years went online due to COVID-19.

One of the organizers, Lauri Deveau said Smithers did well collecting donations for The Terry Fox Foundation online but she is looking forward to seeing everyone and making it an event.

She said in past years around 200 people would come out.

Deveau is still looking for a few more volunteers to help with the run and is also looking for anyone interested in playing some live music during the event.

This year’s run will be held on Sept 18 and starts at the Central Park Building at the corner of Main St and Highway 16.

Deveau said she has been involved with the foundation ever since her dad died of cancer in 1994 and because she knows the money raised is going to a good cause.

“The Terry Fox Foundation is awesome and because I’ve been involved so long, I was flown down to Vancouver and met the family,” she said. “They were amazing and I know the money goes where it is supposed to go. I’ve seen it first hand.”

Registration for the run starts at 11 a.m., the run starts at noon and ends at 2 p.m.

Registration is by donation and there is no minimum.

Last year’s online event brought in $1,081 and this year’s goal is to raise more than $2,000.

The route is suitable for bikes, strollers, wheelchairs and dogs on leashes are also welcome. Participants can choose between a 5 km or 10 km route.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call or text Deveau at 250-996-1399.