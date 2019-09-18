Teen runners led the pack after the start of the Terry Fox Run. Tom Best photo Bikers made up a large number of the participants in attendance at the Terry Fox Run. For many it was a family event. (Tom Best photo)

Terry Fox run raises $5.2K for cancer research

Annual Smithers fundraiser attracts 150 participants

It’s become a part of our fall lives. The Terry Fox Run is an important fundraiser for cancer research and has become, over it’s 38 years, the largest single event of its kind in the world.

Terry Fox was a young Canadian athlete who developed cancer which led to the amputation of his right leg and eventually to his early demise. Prior to his death, Fox came up with the idea he would raise funds for cancer research by running from one end of the country to the other. Hs plan was to do a marathon each day.

He made it as far as Thunder Bay, Ont. where he was forced to stop when doctors discovered the cancer had spread to his lungs.

This year, Lauri Deveau was the main organizer of the Smithers event which kicked off from the Central Park Building at noon on Sunday.

Deveau was pleased with the turnout for the event which included almost 150 participants of all ages who made their way around the five km course a number of different times by a wide variety of methods.

While the number may have been down slightly from some previous events, she was pleased with the preliminary totals that appear to have been raised, in the range of $5,200.

Deveau was very complimentary to the people and organizations that donated their time and equipment for the event and is looking forward to the event next year.

 

