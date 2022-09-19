Sunday’s Terry Fox Run raised $3,200, surpassing the organizers’ goal by $200.

Sunday’s Terry Fox Run raised $3,200, surpassing the organizers’ goal by $200. One of the organizers, Lauri Deveau said it was a great day and it was so nice to see 120 people participating. It was held for the first time in person in two years. The last couple of years went online due to COVID-19. Last year’s online event brought in $1,081. (Deb Meissner photo)