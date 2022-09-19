Approximately 120 teams and individuals signed up to participate in this year’s Terry Fox Run in Smithers Sept. 18. (Deb Meissner photo)

Approximately 120 teams and individuals signed up to participate in this year’s Terry Fox Run in Smithers Sept. 18. (Deb Meissner photo)

Terry Fox Run

Sunday’s event suprasses organizers’ goal

Sunday’s Terry Fox Run raised $3,200, surpassing the organizers’ goal by $200.

One of the organizers, Lauri Deveau said it was a great day and it was so nice to see 120 people participating.

It was held for the first time in person in two years.

The last couple of years went online due to COVID-19.

Last year’s online event brought in $1,081.

 

Sunday’s Terry Fox Run raised $3,200, surpassing the organizers’ goal by $200. One of the organizers, Lauri Deveau said it was a great day and it was so nice to see 120 people participating. It was held for the first time in person in two years. The last couple of years went online due to COVID-19. Last year’s online event brought in $1,081. (Deb Meissner photo)

Sunday’s Terry Fox Run raised $3,200, surpassing the organizers’ goal by $200. One of the organizers, Lauri Deveau said it was a great day and it was so nice to see 120 people participating. It was held for the first time in person in two years. The last couple of years went online due to COVID-19. Last year’s online event brought in $1,081. (Deb Meissner photo)

The high school group Squash Blossoms provide the entertainment during the Terry Fox Run Sept. 18, in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

The high school group Squash Blossoms provide the entertainment during the Terry Fox Run Sept. 18, in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
Better at Home program looking for volunteer organizations to help deliver meals
Next story
Being prepared in advance for a disaster can mean the difference between life and death

Just Posted

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Voting day for the municipal by-election is April 4. File photo.
Nominations close for the municipal election

The Terry Fox Run in Smithers traditionally attracts kids of all ages and with all sorts of ways to go around the course. (File photo) The Terry Fox Run in Smithers always attracts kids of all ages and with all sorts of ways to go around the course. (Black Press file photo)
Terry Fox Run to be held in person