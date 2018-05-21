Telkwa student UNBC valedictorian

Arctica Cunningham and Sukhpreet Buttar will be the 2018 valedictorians at the University of Northern British Columbia.
Cunningham grew up in Telkwa and ever since she stepped foot onto UNBC’s campus in the Fall of 2013 , she honed her leadership, student government and community service skills and made an impact on UNBC’s community.
Cunningham is graduating with her Bachelor of Arts degree with a joint major in Environmental Studies and Political Science and a minor in Global Studies. She volunteered with various student clubs and societies and organizations.
Cunningham first served as the academic representative on the Northern Undergraduate Student Society representing student interests at UNBC meetings and then in April 2016 was elected president.
In her fifth year, she sat on UNBC’s Board of Governors as an elected undergraduate student representative.
Cunningham believes that most of her fellow graduates agree that university has been hard and they have all grown immensely in the process.
“But at the end what I’m sure I’ll remember most are all of the moments I have shared with the people I have spent my time with. ”
Cunningham will give her valedictorian speech at the College of Arts, Social and Health Sciences Convocation ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on May 25 at the Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre.
Cunningham is currently working as the executive director for PGPIRG, an environmental non-profit group.
She completed an undergraduate thesis in her fifth year that focused on food security issues in communities along Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert and how those issues relate to larger patterns of safety issues, inadequate transportation and marginalization.
She plans on continuing her education, pursuing a Master’s degree.
–Submitted by the UNBC.