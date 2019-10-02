Telkwa Museum wraps up another season

This was the last year for the mining exhibit; next year’s theme is forestry

The Telkwa Museum has closed its doors for another season.

It stayed open an extra week into September this year because of some extra funding.

President of the Telkwa Museum Society Doug Boersema said they had a few extra international visitors come in, but didn’t see a huge number of people come visit during the extra week they were open. He said the board hasn’t decided yet whether or not it is worth it to be open into September.

The museum changes up their displays every couple of years and this was the last season for the mining exhibit. Next year’s theme will be all about the history of the forestry industry in the Bulkley Valley. There will be information on fire lookouts and the first sawmills in the region. There will also be a display on railway ties.

“When the railroad came through the Bulkley Valley the railroad needed lots of railway ties,” said Boersema. “A lot of pioneers made extra money cutting railway ties when they weren’t busy farming or mining.”

The summer staff also began to catch up on adding artifacts and information online and to a database. Boersema said they are working on getting into the modern era.

The museum is mainly run by volunteers. They also have a summer student every year which they hire through a government program. The board also runs an info centre and they own and maintain St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, which they rent out as a source of income.

While the doors are closed during the winter months, the board is still doing research, and will offer private tours if there is interest.


marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
