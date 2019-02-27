Telkwa library turns 100

The Telkwa Reading Centre is 100 years old.

At it’s regular meeting Feb. 12, Telkwa council heard a presentation from Erin Cocknell and Melody Mounfield regarding plans to hold a centennial celebration.

Members of council were surprised by the announcement and even that the library is still around.

“One of our greatest challenges is people don’t know we exist,” said Cocknell.

Coun. Anette Morgan praised the effort

“I want to acknowledge and thank you for your hard work providing resources to our community and congratulations on 100 years,” she said, asking what council could do to help.

Mayor Brad Layton suggested that the Village could declare reading week for the time the celebration would take place. He also talked about linking library events to the Village’s website and social media pages.

As of now, Cocknell said they are looking for a date in the summer.

Cocknell also reported to council that the Reading Centre has eliminated fines, joining Smithers and other libraries across the province that have done likewise.

“We want to encourage people to visit us, not discourage them and that’s the way libraries are going,” she said, adding that since the fines were eliminated, they have seen books coming back that they thought were gone forever.

The Reading Centre is targeting kids as a strategy to make going to the library a family habit.

The delegation reported that the library welcomed 850 visitors in 2018 and averaged 200 books per month in loans.

Cocknell pointed to programming successes such as its summer reading club, Canada Day book sale, adult book club, baby times, story times, crafting times, school field trips and ukelele circles that make the Reading Centre a vibrant service to the community.

The library, located on Riverside Drive at Madison Avenue, is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 3-5 p.m., Thursdays 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-4 p.m.