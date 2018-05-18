Volunteer fire fighters had some fun during the event and cooled off some kids. Marisca Bakker photos

Telkwa celebrates BC Water Week

Village gives tours of water treatment plant

The Village of Telkwa celebrated B.C. Water Week last week by giving tours of the water treatment plant.

Councillor Leroy Dekens said they decided to have the open house because residents often have questions about the quality of water. Administrative assistant for the Village Jennifer Bruns added it was important to talk about water conservation methods and teach residents where their water comes from.

During her tour of the water treatment plant she explained that water is taken from the Bulkley River and is pumped into the plant to be processed so it is safe for everyone to drink and use.

The water is checked everyday at the plant, and once a week it is checked at six different locations throughout the village.

The Telkwa Fire Department was also on hand to show their love for water as well.

“One of the things we are interested in is ensuring that we have sufficient water to fight fires and so having good clean water and an effective water system is important to us as a fire department,” fire chief Laurence Turney.

“We are also interested in ensuring there is lots more water so we have systems on our trucks do that, using foam to reduce the amount of water we use and that allows us to fight fires more effectively with less water so we try in our fire fighting use water conservation methods to fight fire.”

Turney added the new water tower will add a lot more reserve on the other side of the river, as well as improve pressure for firefighters.

 

Tours of the water treatment plant were given all week. Marisca Bakker photo

Administrative assistant for the Village Jennifer Bruns gave tours of Telkwa’s water treatment plant.

