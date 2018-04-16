Talking 4-H

4-H talents from Topley to Smithers test their speaking and demonstrations skills.

Speakers and demonstrators from Topley to Evelyn tested their skills at a 4-H gathering.

The kids got to choose their topics. From there, juniors age nine to 12 had three to five minutes to speak, while seniors 13 and up spoke for five to seven minutes.

Demonstration teams of two also chose their subjects, encouraged to have something to do with agriculture. One group chose the delicious idea to show how ice cream was made, but the winners demonstrated fermented food.

One of the tougher speech categories was impromptu for the seniors, where they had one minute to prepare and two minutes to speak.

Senior speeches (left to right): Joe Stephens third, Cailey Stronks second, Grady Stephens first. Contributed photo

Junior speeches (left to right): Micaiah Barker second, Hardy O’Donaghue third, Travis Stephens first. (Contributed photo)