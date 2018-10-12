Lorraine Doiron

Take a bite of The World is an Apple in Hazelton

Acrylic painting for artists from beginners to pros. Registration asked for by Oct. 19.

Still walking towards Abbotsford. Have already set the next goal which will be Hope. As I said earlier, I am going to try to stick close to the border so I can come into small towns that I have never visited before.

A four-hour class in acrylic painting, suitable for all levels of artists including first-time beginners. Instructor is Martha Wertz, a professional artist in several mediums and member of the Smithers Art Gallery. This will be at The Learning Shop, 1600 Omenica in Old Hazelton, Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Cost: $70 includes all supplies, a painting apron, paints, brushes and a 16×20 canvas to take home. Register online through eventbrite.ca by searching the world is an apple or contact Laurie Gallant 250-847-1399 or email gallantlaurie@gmail.com.

There will be a one-hour break for lunch, participants can bring their own lunch or contribute to a potluck. Twenty spots available, please register by Oct. 19, a minimum of 12 participants is needed for this workshop to proceed. This event is a fundraiser for the Good Apple Food Security Project based in the Hazeltons. The Good Apple aims to build capacity for local food security by collecting donated and unwanted apples and turning them into dried apple rings and apple cider vinegar for distribution to low income families and school children.

Nov. 11, Remembrance Day, is fast coming and I am told that this year, at the going down of the sun, communities across Canada will mark the 100th Anniversary of the end of the First World War with the ringing of 100 bells. The ringing of bells emulates the moment in 1918 when church bells across Europe tolled as four years of war had come to an end. At sunset on Nov. 11 the bells will ring at Parliament Hill, city halls, places of worship, military bases, naval vessels and at ceremonies across the country to honour Canada’s veterans and commemorate the end of the First World War. We Will Remember Them.

Round Lake Hall Coffeehouse, Saturday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. Featuring Adam Gagnon, Back Roads Home and The Young & Free. Enjoy original music, and some of your favourite covers. Admission $5, doors open 7 p.m. Snacks always welcome and please bring your indoor shoes. More information: Sue McDiarmid, 250-917-9390.

The Smithers Local Action Team is hosting a second viewing of the film Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Old Church. The 60-minute film will be shown with an opportunity for discussion about what we are now learning about brain development, stress, promoting resilience in children, families and our community. Find local resources and a mental health clinician will be on site to facilitate the discussion. Sponsored by the Smithers Wellness Local Action Team, contact Cheryl Hofweber: chofweber@hotmail.com for more information.

Closing with: rodomontade – a bragging speech, vain boasting or bluster “rant.”

