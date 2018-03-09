Story of downtown landscaping to be chosen

I attend the Smithers Seniors Association Wednesday lunches and have been speaking to a gentleman who was a teacher at one time. He always has a book that he is reading at his table. We were discussing how history seems to be changed at times by different authors. His comment stuck with me: “You know it IS history.” And he paused then slowly said, “his-story.”

Friday, March 16, 7–10 p.m. Smithers Secondary Paint Project will bring in Caitlin Ambery, a young professional artist from Telkwa to guide you in an exploration of your own rhythm with a paint brush. Her website: caitlinambery.com. Tickets available at SALT on Main Street and Coast Mountain GM, $45. No experience necessary, all materials provided, be prepared to be inspired. Check out Facebook: “Smithers Secondary Paint Project.” All proceeds go towards the Musical Theatre group who are heading to New York City workshops and Broadway this May. Beverages and food will be available for purchase, minors welcome.

Emily Bulmer and Melissa Sawatsky will continue facilitating the creative writing workshops for tweens and teens. In partnership with Smithers Library and Roadhouse Restaurant workshops for young writers will be Spring Tween Sessions (ages nine to 12) at the Library Friday, March 16 and Friday, April 13, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

These sessions are free, no registration required. Spring Teen Sessions (ages 13–18) at the Roadhouse (private room) Wednesday, March 7 and Wednesday, April 4, 5:30–7 p.m., requires registration due to space limitations. Email bvyouthwriters@gmail.com to sign up. All participants will be encouraged to submit their work to the second annual BV Youth Writers Anthology, launched in May 2018.

Mark Perry will be holding an album release concert at the Della Herman Theatre Saturday, March 10, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $22 at Mountain Eagle Books or online at markperry.ca. The new album Right Here is rooted in the Northwest, recorded here with Jordy Walker and a circle of exquisitely-talented musicians including Tobin Frank, Rachelle van Zanten, Ian Olmstead, Mark Thibeault, MIP, Kiri Daust and others. This is Mark’s 11th album.

Smithers Film Series for March: The Florida Project (USA) March 11 – a heartfelt look at the lives of the downtrodden and a poignant tale of childhood. March 25: Sami Blood (Sweden) concerns a 14-year-old Sami girl in Sweden in 1930, required to attend boarding school and learn Swedish language and culture. Both films are at the ROI Theatre starting at 6 p.m.

The Town of Smithers is working with consultant Lanarc to redesign and revitalize our downtown landscape. The original Main Street landscaping is from 1979 and desperately needs an upgrade. There will be an open house March 15 so you can review the draft design concepts and ask questions, plus have an opportunity to view the consultant’s documents and designs online following the open house and provide feedback using an online form. More information contact Town planner, 250-847-1600, Email yhernandez@smithers.ca.

Closing with: “Humour is reason gone mad.” –Groucho Marx