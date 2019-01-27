Stepping up exercise after unfortunate step down

I hate to belabour a point but I will do it just the same. I told you last week about all the things we can do to keep in shape, no matter what shape we are in. Well, I was wrong. You know the old saying “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Had that wrong too!

It all started when friends chopped away at the mountain of snow in the dog compound. As is happened, when some work was done a step down area showed up. Clutching an empty dog dish to put away I stepped to enter the porch. That didn’t work. There I was sitting in a nasty position on my ample butt. Was I hurt? No! I tried to get up. A movement this way or that. No luck. My friends grabbed an armpit each and hoisted me upright. The disgrace of it all passed soon, leaving me with a sense of remorse after having told you all the ways we can do better for ourselves.

I won’t mention why I could not get up but one for sure is I am too heavy, too old and have body parts that do not respond to an easy command.

I pondered my predicament for some time until that evening when I noticed a book put out by the Curves group. Covered with dust and ready to read. It is called The Curves Weight Loss and Fitness Program. Published in 2003. There is a low calorie diet as well as a low carb diet to follow. Also shows me how to do some weight training exercises as well as the correct way to use stretch bands. Supplements are discussed with other recommendations to make my world and body better.

Will it work? It had better since I can’t afford many falls at this age. I have friends who linger in this same age group who do much better in the exercise department. I have a brother in his 80s who still rides his bike. Maybe he is a good example for me to follow. Not on a bike that is for sure.

If you can, see if you find an old Curves book. Try Mountain Eagle Books. They just might have the right edition for this next stage of life.

In the meantime wear those ice grippers and have a walking stick at the ready. I now have a big bucket of ashes and salt mixture that will serve me well when it gets slippery.

Do excuse the repetitious aspect this week. Some things need to be repeated.

Be careful out there and call 250-846-5095 when you can or just send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.