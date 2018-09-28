Step on over and mark your calendars

I reached Vancouver Sept. 14 on my walk across Canada with 1,441 steps extra. So I have applied that to reach Abbotsford which is 95,040 steps (72K) and am on my way.

The Line Dancing group will start up Oct. 11, 10 a.m. at the Pioneer Activity Centre and they are inviting people to join. No experience necessary. For more information contact Justina, 250-847-2591.

The Smithers Art Gallery has announced their Fall Art Workshops which begins in October. The workshops will be held at 3866 Railway Avenue, a new location. Check out smithersart.org for a list of workshops; for example rug hooking, basket making, painting to name a few at smithersart.org. Also on that website is information on their Bursary Program: Art for All.

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) 57th Season tickets are now on sale. Season opener: Rita Chiarelli, Canada’s most highly acclaimed female roots and blues artist. Oct. 4, 7:30 at Della Herman Theatre. All tickets at Mountain Eagle Books, adult $25, senior (60+) $20 and youth (up to 16) $16. Season tickets are $90 for fabulous shows, available until Oct. 4 only (limited supply). Check out BVCA Season line-up bvca.me. Also noted is that there is a plan for workshops with visiting artists. More information will be provided.

Cod Gone Wild: a Celtic inspired band focused on traditional music with a modern edge, a dynamic and unique sound that instantly connects and resonates with audiences. They will be live at the Glenwood Hall, Telkwa High Road, Friday Oct. 19; tickets/general admission/all ages show: $25 advance at Mountain Eagle Books and Speedee Interior Stationary or $30 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m., check them out at codgonewild.com.

Check out bcbus.ca for the new bus schedule going between Prince George and Prince Rupert. I have discovered 1 zone is $35 one way and that the bus goes through Smithers on Fridays and Sundays to Prince George, stopping to pick up passengers at 1:45 p.m. and arrives at the Pine Centre Mall in Prince George at 7:25 p.m. The return trip back to Smithers sees the bus leaving Prince George on Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:05 a.m. from the Pine Centre Mall and arriving in Smithers on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. They ask people to book ahead: 1-844-564-7494. I will give this a try later this year.

Don’t forget the Glenwood Women’s Institute Bazaar at the Glenwood Hall, Oct. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. Lots of vendors, a bake sale table, a garage sale table and lunch. Great sandwiches, great sweets, coffee, tea or juice.

Mark your calendars for the Library Book Sale: Nov. 2 and 3 at the Legion. If you have books to donate, now is the time, bring them to the Library or if you have several boxes, call the Library and ask for them to be picked up.

Closing with: taradiddle: a trivial or childish lie. Pretentious nonsense.