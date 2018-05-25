Molly Moolman performing at SSS Pride Day celebration (Cassidy Muir).

SSS students celebrate Pride

Smithers Secondary School holds its second annual Pride Day celebration.

Smithers Secondary School managed to add a splash of colour to the grey, overcast morning of May 25 when they held their second annual Pride Day celebration.

Though a town-wide event celebrating the local LGBTQ community was set to take place the next day, this was a special occasion for high school students.

“It’s important to have a school-based Pride event,” said Perry Rath, the sponsor teacher for the Gay/Straight Alliance at SSS. “I’ve seen lots of kids struggling with whether they’re going to be accepted, or whether they’re comfortable amongst their peers and amongst their family with who they are, or discovering more about who they are.”

There were several displays defining the various facets of the LGBTQ community, as well as explanations of why Pride is celebrated.

“The teen years are obviously a very prime time, when everyone’s trying to really uncover truths about themselves, align themselves with what they believe in,” Rath said. “Having it in the school helps to solidify that to students – that we celebrate diversity here at the high school, and it’s OK to be who you are. You can be out if you want to, if you feel comfortable with that. Or, if you feel more private about yourself, that’s totally fine too.”

The celebration also drew in students from the surrounding area, including a group from Houston Secondary School who had come to join in the festivities.

“Last year [Rolanda Lavallee], who’s a custodian at HSS, brought some HSS students,” said Rath. “She did so this year as well. It’s great to bring in other students from other schools, especially all the way from Houston.”

As the event’s organizer, Rath said the priority is making LGBTQ youth feel safe and welcome in the community, and is happy the school district is taking strides in making that a reality.

“I’ve certainly known lots of students that don’t come out until after they’ve left Smithers,” Rath explained, “and that’s hopefully what we’re trying to change – the atmosphere in town and in the school. That people can come out earlier if they feel comfortable.”

He plans to continue the tradition of having Pride Day every May at SSS.

“Last year was our first year here at the high school with Pride Day, and it went so successfully, and lots of community people came and were here and loved it, and so that energy spilled out into wanting to create one for the town. That’s why tomorrow there’s also a town-based Pride Day,” Rath explained. “It’s good for the students – the youth, the young people – to see that the town is also involved in making sure our community is safe for people not in the heteronormative definitions of who they are. Now that we’ve had two years in a row, obviously that solidifies that we’ll be making this an annual event here at the high school.”

Those in attendance were treated to face-painting, snacks, stickers, and a live performance by local singer-songwriter Molly Moolman. A chalkboard was open for students to share encouraging messages with one another.

 

Pride flag (Cassidy Muir).

SSS students at Pride Day celebration. (Cassidy Muir)

Previous story
Job opportunity

Just Posted

Firefighters work 10 hours on Telkwa house fire

Tough conditions kept Smithers and Telkwa firefighters busy at fire with no injuries.

Victim wants women to come forward

Reporting sex assaults helps police track down criminals.

SSS students celebrate Pride

Smithers Secondary School holds its second annual Pride Day celebration.

Bulkley River still dangerous

The Bulkley River has been downgraded to high streamflow advisory, and people are asked to stay off.

Gitksan dictionary goes mobile

New app puts Gitxsan’s language in people’s pockets.

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Most Read