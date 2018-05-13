Spruce up spring and have a balloon

The Desert Research Institute noticed a male and a female pair of owls nesting outside their office window. Birdwatchers were totally interested in the pair. Then another female owl showed up, began to lay her eggs alongside the first lady owl. The male owl hunted and provided for both ladies and the human audience recognized this was not your average, everyday owl relationship.

The females laid a total of five eggs together and their shared male partner brought them food. This behaviour has never been seen before: a documentation of polygamy (a pattern of mating in which a male animal has more than one female mate) is exceedingly rare. Owls, long noted as monogamous, are extremely territorial and rarely nest near each another,. Only the first female owl’s eggs hatched but the second owl cared for them as her own, protecting them and even hunting mice on their behalf, co-parenting, while the male continued to care for them as well. I found this information pretty interesting.

Friday May 18, 10–11:30 a.m. at the Library you can go crazy with Balloon Mania! Design, create, twist and make balloon road racers, cup shooters, rocket launchers, stress balls, and balloon yo-yos. Supplies are provided, just bring your imagination. This is a free, drop-in NID program for school-aged children and tweens. Questions call Sandra 250-847-3043.

A bit early but there are two upcoming events at the Library that you need to put on your calendars. Monday, June 11, 5:30 – 7:30 Mel Bazil will hold a Storytelling Workshop. Registration is required; there is a sign-up sheet at the front desk. A light meal (sandwiches & beverages) will be served.

Another event is a not-to-be missed one: sometime in July or August Mel Bazil will bring the Community War Canoe to the Library’s lawn for children and adults to learn about how it came to be and the meaning of a war canoe. This canoe is awesome, powerful and beautiful. Keep watching for the date and time. I will be there, it is not to be missed.

June 6 the Northwest Community College will host its annual Golf Scramble and student bursary fundraiser with a nine-hole scramble golf format tourney and dinner at the Smithers Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $75 each, $35 for dinner only. A good chance to enjoy the camaraderie and help with student’s education. To register contact marcotte@nwcc.bc.ca or call 250-635-6511 extension 5389.

The Town is once again offering its popular Storefront Spruceup Grants which provides up to $5,000 matching funds towards improving the look of downtown building facades. The grants can be used for signage, siding, paint, lighting, and more. You can find all the details on the Town website: smithers.ca/smithers-storefront-spruce-up-program. Application deadline is May 15!

Closing with: beaucoup – great in quantity or amount. English speakers borrowed this word from the French language, now used as a playful slang adjective since at least the 19th century.