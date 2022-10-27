Spooky events happening for Halloween

Treat City returns to Smithers and Telkwa will host pumpkin carving and fireworks

Halloween is on Monday and there are some events happening in the Bulkley Valley to celebrate.

In Smithers, Treaty City is returning for another year. It is a community-wide Halloween home décor contest with neighborhood COVID-safe candy dispensing stations.

A map will be available online of houses that are participating.

Each house or location has their own theme, ranging from basic Halloween themes, like ‘Ghostess with the Mostess,’ to movie theme catergories such as Wizard of Oz.

“We have a few new additions this year in terms of businesses joining in the fun,” said Mark deHoog, one of the organizers.

“Coast Mountain and Creative Roots together (are) doing a zombie theme and the Chamber is doing ‘the Chamber of Pirates.’”

He added they have fewer locations this year—10 in total, to keep it more manageable for families to get to them all.

It takes about an hour to do the tour.

Over in Telkwa, there will be pumpkin carving on Saturday at the Telkwa Community Hall. People must register at the village office by Friday and pumpkins are $5.

There will be a Haunted House tour on Monday, maps will be available by Friday at the village office.

And to round out the evening, The Telkwa Fire department will be putting on a fireworks display.

The fireworks will be set off at 8 p.m. However, the firefighters will be giving out hot chocolate at 7:30 at the BBQ Grounds.

