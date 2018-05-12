Space Centre brings the Universe to Smithers

H. R. MacMillan Space Centre invites everyone to crafts, space demos, and games Tuesday.

Budding young astronomers and astronomy enthusiasts alike will get the opportunity to immerse themselves amongst the stars. Vancouver’s H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is hosting a free community event on May 15 to promote learning and a life-long interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

The event runs from 4-8 p.m. at Muheim Memorial School and will feature family-friendly crafts, space demos, and games. The Space Centre is also setting up the star of their outreach program: their inflatable planetarium. The planetarium will take viewers on a journey to the far corners of the Universe where they can see planets, constellations and other celestial bodies that are only a blur from here on Earth.

Special guests from Smithers Exploration Group and the Bulkley Valley Museum will be on hand to talk geology and explore historical tech gadgets.

The event is made possible with the support of the Kitimat LNG Project as part of a community investment program that brings the Space Centre to local communities across northern B.C. The Space Centre is providing free, province-wide STEM education and training for teachers, students, and families through free events, fieldtrips and professional development and support sessions.

“We are excited to be supporting STEM awareness in Smithers,” says Trish Pattison, outreach programmer with the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre. “With the help of Chevron and Woodside, co-venturers in the Kitimat LNG Project, we are bringing our portable planetarium to communities from April through to July. Tuesday, May 15 is a chance for families to visit the Space Centre’s portable planetarium and celebrate science, technology, engineering and math.”

Event Details:

Tuesday, May 15

Muheim Memorial School

3659 3rd Avenue

4-8 p.m.

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is a non-profit community resource that brings the wonders of space to Earth, while providing a personal sense of ongoing discovery. Through innovative programming, exhibits and activities, our goal is to inspire sustained interest in the fields of Earth science, space science and astronomy.

–Submitted article

 

