The Janze brothers present a cheque to their sister-in-law Grace Janze, Lay Reader in charge at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in honour of their parents Lorna and Eric Janze. From left: Louis Janze, Grace Janze, Seth Janze and Gottfrid Janze. (Contributed photo)

Sons of prominent Hazelton couple donate $1.2K to church in Memorium

Lorna and Eric Janze are remembered for their lifetimes of exemplary community service

Three Hazelton men have made a significant contribution to St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall to honour the memory of their parents Lorna and Eric Janze.

Louis, Seth and Gottfrid Janze raised the $1,200-plus through a garage sale and presented the donation to their sister-in-law Grace Janze, who is the Lay Leader in charge at the church.

Lorna Janze (née Matthams) was formerly the minister of St. Peter’s. She was born and raised in Quebec and came to Hazelton as a nurse in 1958 for a posting at Wrinch Memorial Hospital.

During her life she was also a teacher, foster mom, taxi/ambulance driver, alderwoman, lay minister, marriage commissioner and sat on numerous local, provincial and national boards and committees.

In 1995 she was honoured at the Hazelton International Women’s Day for her many contributions to the community, and the province of B.C. She was also honoured to have been adopted into Wilp Xsimjiitsiin of the Gitxsan Frog Clan and given a Gitxsan name.

Lorna died in Quesnel on April 11, 2018 at the age of 82.

OBITUARY: Lorna Janze (nee Matthams), March 25, 1936 – April 11, 2018

Eric Janze was a Second World War veteran and founding member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 285 (Calgary).

Over the years, he was a Church Warden and Lay Reader at St. Peter’s and a Hazelton alderman for over 25 years. He sat on various boards in the North, including Skeena Union Board of Health and Kitimat-Stikine Regional District board. He helped create the Hazelton and Area Historical Association, Pioneer’s Day, the Hand of History Tour and the Pioneer Museum.

In 2002, he was awarded the Queen’s Golden Jubilee medal for a lifetime of exemplary community service.

Eric died at Wrinch Memorial March 7, 2003, just two days after his 85th birthday.

OBITUARY: Eric Angus Janze, March 5, 1918 -March 7, 2003

The donation will go toward repairs and maintenance of the hall.

