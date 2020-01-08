Following the big snow dump on Jan. 2 and 3, we asked our readers to send us their best snow day pics on Facebook for a chance to win one of two snow shovels sponsored by Home Hardware. Here are some of the best ones. We picked two at random to win the shovels. Congratulations to D. Elliot and S. Buri and thanks to everyone who entered.



