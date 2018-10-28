Smoke ‘em if you want ‘em

Brenda is not up for trying pot, but hopes those who do enjoy it responsibly.

All day as I worked with my chainsaw I thought about the topic for this week. As I sat down to talk to you a show on CBC spoke to me from the other room. “A National Conversation — The legalization of cannabis.”

I am in favour of legalization of this drug but the word that sticks in my mind is “drug.” The medical use of this drug has helped so many people. I have heard some who have pain relief, a better sleep and other conditions alleviated from the use of marijuana. That is a good thing.

My jaundiced view of some aspects of this world make me wonder about the whole process. I have listened to many testimonials from folks who smoke weed on a regular basis. For recreational use they tell us they are much more mellow, better sleep, anxiety lessened, more fun to be with — you’ve heard the stories. Compelling for sure.

Having said all that I still have some concerns. Driving while high or using other equipment. A decent number of young people say they do cannabis as well as alcohol while they drive. Sure, they will swear up and down that nothing affects them. Really?

Each province will set the age limit for cannabis use so that is something to consider. Edibles will not be legal for another year. So, don’t set your taste buds and brains for a gummy fix. I know there will be other tasty delectable but I have a gummy kind of mind. I worry about the younger folks in our society who will try anything once — or twice. I think about the secondhand smoke. The smell I find to be offensive.

Will I try cannabis? No! As you know I have only one eye caused by a humdinger of a shaking when I was very young. Not only did I lose my sight but I suffered a bit of brain damage. This is not a pity party invitation but it is the facts. Facts that determine how I treat myself. Do I need any encouragement to try a new drug at my advanced age? I don’t think so.

Still it comes down to one thing. I am glad people can smoke cannabis for their own enjoyment or medical assistance. After all we can smoke cigarettes or drink ourselves silly just for the heck of it. I have had a few drinks in my time. Not now. I never smoked. I did tell a Grade 1 class many years ago that they should not smoke because it might stunt their growth. A little stinker in the back row yelled out across the classroom.”You should have smoked.”

On that note I will leave you to smoke away hoping a great enjoyments is yours. I am such a syndic.

You can tell me your views when you call 250-846-5095 or just email mallory@bulkely.net.