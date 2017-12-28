Smithers vet helps deliver Christmas presents for pets of Laxgalts’ap

Pets in the remote community of Laxgalts’ap (formerly known as Greenville) in northwest B.C. had some simple Christmas wishes this year.

Some needed a shelter from the cold, wet winter. Some needed food so they would not be hungry. Others needed to see the veterinarian and there is no clinic in Laxgalts’ap. Imagine the joy for these pets, their families and the community when Santa’s helpers rolled into town with truckloads of food, dog houses, and a mobile veterinary operation!

Event organizer Emily McCreesh arrived with veterinarian Kim Hunter and a team of Vet to Pet Mobile Service staff and volunteers. They distributed about a tonne of dog and cat food, eight insulated dog and cat houses and spayed and neutered more than 50 animals over three days. But as Emily describes, they couldn’t have done it alone.

“The community of Laxgalts’ap including folks like Constable Rosie made this event a big success. They invited us in and provided a great facility and helped however they could. We are so grateful to Katie Ernst and her volunteers from the Lower Mainland and Cariboo, and Total Pet in Smithers for providing all the food. Lakes Animal Friendship Society donated dog and cat house kits built by high school students in Burns Lake, as well as animal care and dog bite safety education materials. Between the Paws for Hope Foundation and Dr. Hunter’s contributions to veterinary costs, no families had to be turned away from the services they needed for their animals,” she explained.

With the services offered right at the local fire hall, transportation was no problem and many community members walked on over with their beloved pets to take part. MJ came with his mom and dad and dog Buster.

“My dog is very important to me, he is part of our family,” said MJ.

“This is a big relief for us, now that Buster is neutered we don’t have to worry so much about him running and getting into trouble,” added his mom Alex.

Being neutered might not have been the Christmas present Buster was dreaming of, but thanks to the volunteers, donors and the community it will be a happier, healthier Christmas for all in Laxgalts’ap.

– Submitted article

Ps: The only way I can do this work is through donations from Paws for Hope, a fund-raising organization in Vancouver with a priority of helping northern pets. Our spring spay-neuter clinics will be in our backyard, Moricetown and Kitwanga, all hinging on donations to PawsforHope.org.and Northwest Animal Shelter (NWAS). For a tax receipt and a big hug, please donate mentioning the northern efforts.

Thank-you from Dr Kim Hunter and team.