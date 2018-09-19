Smithers Tai Chi Players welcome new members

Tai chi is martial art that originated in China but is mainly used as a form of active mediation.

Local tai chi group, Smithers Tai Chi Players, will be welcoming new members when sessions start up again in mid September.

Tai chi is martial art that originated in China but is mainly used as a form of active mediation.

“It is a really good way to disconnect from everyday chaos,” Smithers Tai Chi Players member Anastasia Ledwon said.

Lois Harle, who’s been studying tai chi for 28 years, leads the group in Yang Style tai chi forms and qigong exercise.

“Once you start you kind of see how it’s something you learn forever because you can keep getting deeper and deeper in the art,” Harle said.

Harle said tai chi also helps to improve flexibility, memory and balance.

The group meets twice a week at the Central Park building on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Fridays at 5 p.m.

On Fridays the meeting usually last just over an hour while Tuesdays the meeting is two hours.

The first hour is introductory exercises and the second hour is advanced exercises that sometimes involves partner work and the use of wooden swords Harle said.

Anyone interested in joining the group can do so by calling Harle at 250-847-5091 or emailing smitherstaichiplayers@gmail.com.

Membership costs fluctuate from year to year but it will mostly likely cost $15 a month for the upcoming sessions Harle said.

Previous story
Kitwanga inches closer to ambulance station goal

Just Posted

Spirit North funding annoucement now expected any day

Indigenous Services Canada annouces new timeline for funding annoucement

Kitwanga inches closer to ambulance station goal

This year’s Humpy Run raises close to $20,000

First Nations also worried about LNG pipeline challenge

The elected bands already have contracts lined up should project proceed.

Doerksen’s engaging style keeps concert crowd warm

PHOTOS: Rain didn’t keep everyone away from the Fall Fairgrounds concert with the Juno winner.

Smithers Tai Chi Players welcome new members

Tai chi is martial art that originated in China but is mainly used as a form of active mediation.

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

Dozens speak at Vancouver hearing that could see duplexes replace single homes

The city clerk says 73 people signed up to speak at the hearing that began early Tuesday evening and adjourned hours later with 34 speakers still waiting.

North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

The death toll rose to at least 37 in three states Tuesday, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina.

North and South Korea say they plan to bid for 2032 Olympics

Moon and Kim announced a sweeping set of agreements including a vow to work together to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote

The World Anti-Doping Agency is due to vote Thursday Sept. 20, 2018, on possible reinstatement of Russia.

Ontario wins stay on ruling that struck down council-cutting plan

The province had argued the stay was necessary to eliminate uncertainty surrounding the Oct. 22 vote, and the Court of Appeal agreed.

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

This is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S.

Most Read