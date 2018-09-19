Smithers Tai Chi Players welcome new members

Tai chi is martial art that originated in China but is mainly used as a form of active mediation.

Local tai chi group, Smithers Tai Chi Players, will be welcoming new members when sessions start up again in mid September.

“It is a really good way to disconnect from everyday chaos,” Smithers Tai Chi Players member Anastasia Ledwon said.

Lois Harle, who’s been studying tai chi for 28 years, leads the group in Yang Style tai chi forms and qigong exercise.

“Once you start you kind of see how it’s something you learn forever because you can keep getting deeper and deeper in the art,” Harle said.

Harle said tai chi also helps to improve flexibility, memory and balance.

The group meets twice a week at the Central Park building on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Fridays at 5 p.m.

On Fridays the meeting usually last just over an hour while Tuesdays the meeting is two hours.

The first hour is introductory exercises and the second hour is advanced exercises that sometimes involves partner work and the use of wooden swords Harle said.

Anyone interested in joining the group can do so by calling Harle at 250-847-5091 or emailing smitherstaichiplayers@gmail.com.

Membership costs fluctuate from year to year but it will mostly likely cost $15 a month for the upcoming sessions Harle said.