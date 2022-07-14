Smithers StoryWalk for July, The Wonky Donkey, is sure to have your little ones laughing out loud

Gallop like a horse, waddle like a duck, to pages of fun

Storywalk for the month of July, is filled with fun. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is a fun, free, family activity for young kids, to take a walk through the pages of a deconstructed children’s book and enjoy reading a wonderful story together in the outdoors.

From June 30 to July 28, the StoryWalk book is The Wonky Donkey.

StoryWalk combines the pleasures and early literacy benefits of reading children’s books aloud with all the joys and health benefits of walking and playing together outdoors. It is accessible to everyone and is an activity parents can do with their kids on their own schedule, without having to register, book a time or pay a fee.

In Smithers, books change monthly and the Walk is located at Walnut Park School (front fence).

The Wonky Donkey is sure to have your little ones laughing out loud as they follow the action prompts (waddle like a duck, fly like an eagle, etc) to the next page of the story.

Scan the QR code on page one to listen to the Wonky Donkey song as you go along.

When you finish the story, head over to the NW Child Development Centre to pick up a free activity kit for the kids to do at home. (1471 Columbia Drive, Monday-Friday 9-4pm).

New activity kits are created for each book.

Enter the draw for a chance to win a copy of each book. Multiple entries are encouraged – send one in every time you do StoryWalk. Instructions are located on the end of the StoryWalk board.

StoryWalk Kits are available for non-profit community groups to borrow for free, and Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA) will give you everything you need to install a temporary StoryWalk indoors or outdoors of your own making, all you have to do is put it up.

StoryWalk is brought to you by the Literacy Outreach Program at SCSA and Childcare Resource & Referral at the Northwest Child Development Centre.

Bulkley Valley Community Foundation and Decoda Literacy Solutions contribute to funding, and School District 54 and Walnut Park School put it up on school property. It also takes many volunteers who help make this happen every month.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montepelier, VT.

It developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.



