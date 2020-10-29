Some of the schoolgirls in Malawi receiving kits made by the Smithers Days for Girls team. (Contributed photo)

Some of the schoolgirls in Malawi receiving kits made by the Smithers Days for Girls team. (Contributed photo)

Smithers sewers send sanitary pads to African school girls

Feminine hygiene kits can help break the cycle of poverty

A group of women in Smithers has teamed up to help keep girls in school on the other side of the world with the simple act of making feminine hygiene products.

Last week, The Smithers Days for Girls team sent out 118 kits, destined for school girls in Malawi. They will be delivered and distributed by Stand As One Ministries. This is in addition to 153 kits sent there previously.

“This means that 271 girls may be able to stay in school longer to earn a diploma and thus help break the chain of poverty,” said one of the volunteers, Grace Hols.

Each kit contains 11 sewn components, which means the local group has sewn almost three thousand pieces in the last year. The kits also include underwear, soap, washcloths, and instructions.

Hols got involved in the organization and brought the idea back to Smithers after visiting South Africa.

On a little table in her hotel room there was a pamphlet from a local charity. They needed money to buy 67,000 packets of sanitary towels to support girls in that area who did not have access to feminine hygiene supplies.

“I learned that these girls, if they do not have supplies, stay home from school when they have their periods. They sit in tiny rooms on a piece of cardboard, or sit in a special hut over a hole in the dirt,” she said.”Worst of all, they miss class on a regular basis, and often, by the time they are 14 or younger, they are unable to keep up and drop out of school. They would have to go to work, or, worse, be married off to become an older man’s second or third wife. Then, because they are still so young and so tiny, they suffer terribly in pregnancy and childbirth and embark on a life of much pain and difficulty.”

Hols tried to support this organization, but communication was difficult and transfer of funds was complicated.

However, shortly after, she learned from her cousin in Toronto about a sewing project called Days for Girls. They make reusable sanitary supplies to send to developing countries.

Hols explained the program is a charity, supported by volunteers. There are now more than 800 groups worldwide that make these kits. These kits, in turn, have already reached more than 1.7 million women and girls in developing countries around the world.

She decided to start a team in Smithers and called on her friends who sewed. Now about 12 of them help put kits together. This is their fourth year making kits.

Hols said this is a sustainable solution. “The kits are meant to last for three years instead of a one-time disposable use. It not only keeps girls in school, but the program is committed to supporting a girl through her lifecycle. It includes the kits, but also includes education about her cycle and about her health. It offers training as she grows older so that she in turn can produce kits for her own community,” she said.

Hols said she continues to be involved because there are hundreds of millions of girls around the world who today do not have access to sanitary supplies. Providing these kits can be life-changing and very empowering for a young girl if it allows her to stay in school.

“It teaches the girls that their bodies are beautiful, that they have worth, and that their monthly cycle is not a source of shame,” she said. “The goal of this organization is to aim for a world in which menstruation is no longer a taboo.”

The women fundraise throughout the year to help pay for supplies and some donate their own fabric to use. Bandstra Transportation takes the kits down to Vancouver at their own cost before they are shipped to Malawi.

Hols said if there is a need locally for the kits, the group would be happy to help.

If anyone is interested in donating or helping out, they can contact her at holfam1@gmail.com

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charitySmithers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Contributed photo)

(Contributed photo)

Previous story
Freemasons put 100th anniversary on hold

Just Posted

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus. (File photo)
COVID-19 and influenza update from Bulkley Valley medical staff

Local MDs urge vaccinations and mask wearing to combat virus duo

This photo of approximately 10 years ago shows Laureen Fabian, on the left, and daughter Caterina Andrews. Fabian went missing last October and her daughter is looking for answers. (Contributed photo)
Laureen Fabian’s disappearance remains a mystery

It’s been a year since she went missing

“We have to make a call out to address this now so our people don’t have to feel fearful,” said Tribal Chief Mina Holmes. (Carrier Sekani Tribal Council Facebook photo)
Carrier Sekani Tribal Council seeks Indigenous-led task force in northern B.C. hospitals

Request made in an open letter to federal minister Carolyn Bennett

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks at documents before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver on February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP lacked dedicated team to investigate illegal activities at casino, inquiry hears

Hearings for the inquiry are set to continue into next week and the inquiry is expected to wrap up next year

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Court approves money for B.C. foster children alleging harm from Kelowna social worker

The maximum combined total award for basic payments and elevated damages for an individual is $250,000

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never-before-seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Most Read