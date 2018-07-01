Smithers Secondary School class of 2018

Smithers Secondary School class of 2018 held their commencement cermony at the old arena last Saturday.

DAF grad took place after the cermony at Smithers Secondary.

The class of 2018 spends their moments as high school students. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

