Smithers Secondary School class of 2018 held their commencement cermony at the old arena last Saturday.
DAF grad took place after the cermony at Smithers Secondary.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?
Three-day trip to visit Smithers, Terrace and Prince Rupert early July
‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate
PHOTOS: The class of 2018 went out in style at the Smithers Civic Centre Saturday.
The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body
Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night
B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall
Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child
Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident
The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke
The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria
Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017
A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.
Smithers Public Library has plenty of fun ways to keeps minds sharp this summer.
PHOTOS: The class of 2018 went out in style at the Smithers Civic Centre Saturday.
Brenda gives gratitude to person who spoke up for the dog left in a hot truck.
Closing of last video rental store in Smithers end of a cultural era.